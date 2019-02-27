We're on a break. Here's a few takeaways so far.

The break was requested by Cohen after several hours of testimony. It's likely just a quick one.

So far, Cohen has pushed back strongly against a united GOP front that came out swinging, lecturing them at every opportunity on their blind loyalty to the president. Republicans have sharply questioned his credibility and sought to reflect his claims about the president — that Trump is a liar and a cheat — back on him while arguing that Democrats orchestrated the hearing to distract from Trump's trip abroad.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a staunch ally of the president and the ranking member of the committee, caused Cohen to lose his cool at one point by saying he was not remorseful and was not really taking responsibility for his admitted crimes. Rep. Mark Meadows, meanwhile, caused a stir by inviting a current member of the Trump administration, Lynne Patton, to stand as he refuted Cohen's accusation that the president is a racist.

There were also clashes between members. Chairman Cummings and ranking member Jordan clashed over the rules established and even allowing Cohen to come back to testify after being convicted of lying. Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., also lashed out at GOP members of the committee for attacking Cohen for being a liar and testifying today after being convicted for lying to Congress.

A standout moment came earlier, when Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz — the Democratic National Committee chairwoman in 2016 when the committee was hacked — had the chance to question Cohen, who said in his testimony that Trump and longtime associate Roger Stone had discussed the email dump before the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Cohen said Trump would want to "win at all costs" when asked by the Congresswoman if Trump colluded with Russia.

And on collusion, Cohen also noted that he could not state for sure if the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but said: "I have my suspicions."

Also, despite what we're seeing in the room, outside of the hearing people in Trump's orbit are watching. Trump's eldest sons attacked Cohen on Twitter, questioning his credibility.

...And now we're back to the hearing.