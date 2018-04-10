Feedback

Maybe the moment of the testimony so far. In response to a line of questioning from Sen. Orrin Hatch about how Facebook remains free, Mark Zuckerberg pauses a beat and puts it plainly: "Senator, we run ads."

by

Claire Atkinson

What is Total Information Awareness?

As MSNBC's Chris Hayes explains..."Total Information Awareness was the brainchild of John Poindexter, the Reagan administration official who got his conviction in the Iran-Contra scandal overturned on appeal. At the time, it was designed to be a sweeping new electronic data-mining program, to access all sorts of digital information from just about anywhere."

Jason Abbruzzese

Facebook is 'responsible' for content

This is quite a statement from Mark Zuckerberg: "I agree that we are responsible for the content."

Facebook, like many online platforms, have for years clung to the notion of "safe harbor" — that tech platforms are most definitely NOT responsible for what's on their platform.

Zuckerberg contradicting that is no small thing — and something that could mean big changes for Facebook and other major tech companies it safe harbor becomes a thing of the past.

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Just a rough estimate

Jonathan Allen

Zuckerberg doesn’t want you to know where he sleeps

It sounded pretty personal: Would Zuckerberg share the name of the hotel he stayed in last night in an open hearing, Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., asked.

No, a surprised-sounding Zuckerberg said, he would not. The exchange drew a round of hearty chuckles. 

What about the names of the people he’d interacted with through direct messages in the past week?

“No,” Zuckerberg said, still sounding a little thrown off by Durbin’s line of questioning. “I would not choose to do that publicly here.”

That, Durbin said, is the reason lawmakers and the public are concerned about Facebook’s use of personal data.

People are worried about the “right to privacy — the limits of your right to privacy and how much you give away in modern American in the name of ‘connecting people.’”

Zuckerberg jumped to defend his company’s privacy policies, which he’d previously acknowledged few users ever read, and noted that users can choose privacy settings on their pages.

“I think everyone should have control over how their information is used,” he said. “That is laid out in some of the documents, but, more importantly, you want to give people control in the product itself.”

Jason Abbruzzese

TV starting to turn away from Zuckerberg testimony

Just about every TV news operation started off on the Zuckerberg testimony but many of them are moving on — a change that won't upset anyone at Facebook.

Jonathan Allen

Zuckerberg gives tepid support to 72-hour rule

On first blush, Zuckerberg said, he likes the idea of a regulation requiring companies to tell users within 72 hours if their data privacy has been breached.

“That makes sense to me,” Zuckerberg told Sen. Amy Klobuchar, R-Minn. But he left a little wiggle room: “I think we should have our team follow up with yours.”

Brandy Zadrozny

GDPR in the U.S.?

Zuckerberg addressed whether Facebook would extend the privacy protections recently codified in Europe to users in the United States on a call with reporters last week, calling the new European regulations, “very positive.”

“We intend to make all the same controls and settings available everywhere, not just in Europe. Is it going to be exactly the same format? Probably not. We need to figure out what makes sense in different markets with the different laws and different places. But — let me repeat this — we’ll make all controls and settings the same everywhere, not just in Europe."

Passed in 2016 and set to take effect this May, the GDPR institutes strict rules about the kind of data that companies can collect and store, and gives users more control over their own privacy, including in some instances, the ability to request deletion of one’s data under their 'right to be forgotten.' It also sets fines and penalties for data misuse and breaches.

Anna Brand

Zuckerberg has apologized once so far

Jason Abbruzzese

Zuckerberg has a lot of following up to do

He's gonna have some homework. Zuckerberg has dodged a handful of questions by saying he would follow up with senators about certain topics.

And people are starting to notice.

Jason Abbruzzese

Lindsey Graham pushes Zuckerberg on competition (or lack thereof)

Some of the toughest questioning so far comes from Sen. Lindsey Graham, who pushes Zuckerberg on whether Facebook is a monopoly.

When asked straight up whether Facebook has a monopoly, Zuckerberg responds "It certainly doesn't feel like that to me." The response is met with some gentle laughter.

Graham stays on him, also asking about European regulations and if those rules are right.

"I think they get things right," Zuckerberg responds, followed by a few more light chuckles.

