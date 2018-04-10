'We run ads'

It sounded pretty personal: Would Zuckerberg share the name of the hotel he stayed in last night in an open hearing, Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., asked.

No, a surprised-sounding Zuckerberg said, he would not. The exchange drew a round of hearty chuckles.

What about the names of the people he’d interacted with through direct messages in the past week?

“No,” Zuckerberg said, still sounding a little thrown off by Durbin’s line of questioning. “I would not choose to do that publicly here.”

That, Durbin said, is the reason lawmakers and the public are concerned about Facebook’s use of personal data.

People are worried about the “right to privacy — the limits of your right to privacy and how much you give away in modern American in the name of ‘connecting people.’”

Zuckerberg jumped to defend his company’s privacy policies, which he’d previously acknowledged few users ever read, and noted that users can choose privacy settings on their pages.

“I think everyone should have control over how their information is used,” he said. “That is laid out in some of the documents, but, more importantly, you want to give people control in the product itself.”