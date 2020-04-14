Wealthy, private Florida community testing all residents, staff for antibodies Storm clouds approach Fisher Island off the coast of Miami Beach in 2017. Joe Raedle / Getty Images file All residents and employees of Fisher Island, an affluent, private Florida community are being supplied tests to determine if they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and developed antibodies to the infection. "Fisher Island is funding the cost of the testing," which was procured from the University of Miami Health System, a statement from the community, off Miami Beach, said. Fisher Island is a "private luxury community ... consistently ranked as one of the wealthiest zip codes in the U.S.," according to the club's website. "The island is home to over 700 prominent families from more than 40 different countries." Condominiums range in price from $2 million to more than $40 million, the site says. Read the full story here. Share this -







Justice Department defends Mississippi church against effort to stop service over pandemic concerns Attorney General William Barr listens during a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House on April 1, 2020. Oliver Contreras / SIPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images A small Mississippi Church got some major support Tuesday from the federal government in its lawsuit against the city that tried to shut down a drive-in church service over coronavirus concerns. The Justice Department intervened in a dispute between Temple Baptist Church and the city of Greenville after police broke up an April 8 service. According to the lawsuit, church members gathered in a parking lot, never got out of their cars, kept their windows rolled up, and listened to Pastor Arthur Scott who spoke over a low-powered FM radio transmitter. Read the full story here.







HIV co-discoverer cautions that immunity from COVID-19 antibodies isn't certain The race is on to develop and distribute antibody tests for the coronavirus, driven by the idea that these tests will inform individuals when they are immune to the virus and can return to their normal lives. This isn't the first time there's been an urgent need for an antibody test. In the 1980s, it was a different crisis: HIV/AIDS. Unlike the coronavirus, a positive antibody test for HIV means that a person is currently infected with the virus, meaning the test could be used to diagnose. NBC News spoke to Dr. Robert Gallo, one of the scientists who discovered HIV, about antibody testing and what it can tell us about the coronavirus. Read more.







Trump meets with survivors, says he will work with governors on re-opening economy Trump discusses 'rough plague' of coronavirus with recovered patients April 14, 2020 02:11 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he will be working with governors on a plan to reopen the country, seeming to back away from an assertion yesterday that he had the sole authority to determine when business should return to normal. "What I do is going to be done in conjunction with governors," Trump said Tuesday. "We'll be doing that in a little while." Trump made the remarks at a meeting in the White House with COVID-19 survivors, who were spaced out around the large table in the Cabinet Room. The participants shared stories about their experience with the virus that at times contradicted the White House's positive narrative. Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett said she believes taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment that Trump has widely touted, aided her recovery. She also told the president she has lost several extended family members to the virus, including one who died after being turned away from numerous hospitals. A day earlier, Trump said there was no shortage of hospital beds because of the administration's response. Another participant talked about the struggle to get a test in early March, saying that it took going to the emergency room and saying that he fever and had been to San Francisco for him to able to get a test. Trump said at that time that anyone who wanted a test could get a test.







Number of intensive care patients in France continues to fall The number of patients in intensive care in France fell for a sixth day in a row Tuesday, with 91 fewer people in intensive care than the day before. There are currently 6,730 patients in intensive care in France out of 71,903 people hospitalized. The country has recorded more than 15,000 coronavirus-related deaths since March 1, making it one of the worst hit globally. French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday evening that while the number of patients in intensive care units was falling, the epidemic was still not under control, as he extended lockdown measures until May 11.







Hospital admissions stabilizing in London The medical director of the National Health Service in England said Tuesday that hospital admissions were "stabilizing and plateauing" in London and other areas. In the British government's daily briefing, Stephen Powis said the benefits of social distancing measures imposed by the government were beginning to manifest in the stabilization of hospital admissions. However, he warned that the number of deaths would be the last figures to level off. Meanwhile, U.K. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak addressed a report by the government's independent economics forecaster published Tuesday that suggested the U.K. economy could shrink by 35 percent in the second quarter of this year and that unemployment could rise by more than 2 million. Sunak said it was "just one potential scenario" but added that there would be more "tough times" ahead, warning that the government wouldn't be able to protect every business and household.







Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation's economy, adding a dose of caution to increasingly optimistic projections from the White House. "We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we're not there yet," Fauci said in an interview with The Associated Press. Read more.







Planned Parenthood expands telehealth services amid coronavirus pandemic Planned Parenthood is expanding in its telehealth services nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic. Appointments by phone or video will allow individuals access to a number of services, like birth control, trans/non-binary hormone therapy, STI treatment and abortion medication. The services will be available in all 50 states by the end of April. Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said this tool will help protect patients and staff from the spread of the virus while providing essential health care. The pandemic has had "staggering economic consequences and alarming racial disparities in health outcomes" and "changed people's lives dramatically," McGill said. "But what has not changed is the need for sexual and reproductive health care."






