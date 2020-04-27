As weather warms up, up to 100 miles of NYC streets to be closed so people can enjoy the outdoors As the weather warms up in New York City, up to 100 miles of city streets will be blocked off to cars so that people can safely go out while still spreading out, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. De Blasio said he and the city council have worked together on a plan to open, at first, a minimum of 40 miles of streets, and then likely more "where there will be the most activity." Street closures will be focused around parks, in high-trafficked areas and in neighborhoods that have been hardest hit by coronavirus cases. When asked by an NBC New York reporter about closing streets so that restaurants can reopen and spill seating beyond sidewalks, de Blasio said the idea sounded "elegant" and he was "intrigued," but he added he would have to look into whether that would be an effective solution. Share this -







Trump: Federal govt. shouldn't rescue states and cities struggling under pandemic President Donald Trump suggested Monday that the federal government should not be responsible for bailing out states and cities that are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat-run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help?" Trump tweeted Monday morning. "I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?" he added. Read more here.







Russia claims it has surpassed China in confirmed cases Russia on Monday said it surpassed China in number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began, reporting a total of 87,147 infections across the country. Russia has been seeking significant day-on-day growth the past two weeks, with 6,198 new cases reported on April 27 by the Coronavirus Crisis Response Center. Russia's fatality rate remains low, however, with just 50 fatalities reported Monday — bringing the total to 794. Authorities claim 7,346 recoveries. These numbers stand against a backdrop of Europe's largest claimed testing operation. Russia's consumer safety agency on Monday claimed to have surpassed 3 million tests.







Chinese state media accuses Pompeo of spreading 'political virus' Chinese state media accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday of spreading a "political virus" and making himself "humanity's public enemy" over his criticism of Beijing's handling of the coronavirus. Pompeo has accused China of withholding information in early stages of the outbreak, and last week claimed it was using the pandemic as a distraction to push its territorial ambitions in the disputed South China Sea. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Monday told its estimated audience of 130 million that "Pompeo should know that the enemy of the United States is a virus, not China." "If Pompeo stands alone and continues to put political self-interest above public interests, then he will be abandoned by the American people and will remain infamous in the history of American diplomacy," it said. "Lies and defamation cannot make up for lost time, cannot save lives on the verge of death, nor can they make the United States 'great again.'"







In Detroit, grief runs deep as city grapples with COVID-19 Jamon Jordan with a photo of his mother, Jacquelynne Jordan, in Detroit on April 24, 2020. Paul Sancya / AP Jamon Jordan could not mourn his mother in the traditional way. At Jacquelynne Jordan's memorial in early April, there were just seven people. No hugs. No traditional dinner where family members could gather to honor the 66-year-old matriarch's memory. That stripped-down scenario has played out hundreds of times in Detroit — 912 to be exact, the number of city residents who have died of COVID-19. So amid the pandemic, Detroit — the nation's largest black city, the birthplace of distinctive soulful music and black cultural significance — grieves collectively. Read the full article here.







New York City mayor announces easier, safer testing Mayor de Blasio introduces 'simpler and safer' COVID-19 self-swab testing April 27, 2020 01:31 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that testing for the coronavirus in the city had become easier by eliminating the need for a health care worker to administer the test. Previously, a health care worker would have to dress in full protective equipment to test someone, since swabbing of a patient's nose often caused that person to sneeze or cough. The new tests include a less intrusive nasal swab and saliva sample — both of which the patient can do themselves. The new tests are safer and easier, and will allow the city to test more people faster, de Blasio and health professionals said. De Blasio also announced Monday that the city will hire some 1,000 health care workers to act as contact tracers.







Domestic abuse calls spike in Latin America during coronavirus lockdown Lockdowns around Latin America are helping slow the spread of COVID-19, but are having a darker and less-intended consequence: a spike in calls to helplines suggests a rise in domestic abuse, in a region where almost 20 million women and girls suffer sexual and physical violence each year. In cities from Buenos Aires to Mexico City, Santiago, São Paulo and La Paz, families and individuals have been confined in their homes in an unprecedented way, often only allowed out for emergencies or to shop for essentials. Prosecutors, victim support teams, women's movements and the United Nations all say this has caused a rise in domestic violence towards women. They cite increasing numbers of calls to abuse hotlines. Read more here.






