Weekly jobless claims fall to 803,000 but remain elevated

Weekly initial jobless claims fell to 803,000, down from a revised level of 892,000. It's an improvement after two weeks of increases in layoffs, but still represents an increase from early November's recent lows of 711,000. Businesses are grappling with renewed restrictions as coronavirus cases reach new highs, showing just how an economic recovery is predicated on a health recovery.