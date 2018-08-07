Welcome to Day 6. Yesterday, Gates' testimony turned a fraud trial into a soap opera.

Good morning. It's Tuesday, Day 6 of Paul Manafort's federal fraud trial. We'll continue to have live updates throughout the day.

Rick Gates, Manfort's former right-hand man, is expected to take the stand again, and prosecutors said their initial questioning will last three hours today, not including cross examination and redirect. To get us started, NBC News' intelligence and national security reporter Ken Dilanian analyzes Gates' testimony so far.

"If the parade of contractors, bookkeepers and accountants who have testified so far gave the jury glimpses into the dark cave of criminality prosecutors say Manafort dug over the years, Gates is taking those six men and six women all the way down into the abyss — and showing them some of the hidden corners," Dilanian writes.

