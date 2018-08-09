Feedback

Welcome to Day 8. Yesterday, puzzle pieces came together on government's tax evasion argument

Good morning. Day 8 of Manafort's fraud trial is set to begin shortly.

Yesterday, we saw the puzzle pieces of the government's argument come together on tax evasion charges, NBC News' Justice correspondent Pete Williams writes. In short, prosecutors argue, Manafort hid more than $16 million from the IRS and used it to fund his luxurious lifestyle: 

"Government witnesses said that from 2010 through 2014, Manafort earned $30,303,344 in personal income but reported less than half of that, $13,832,298, on his tax returns. Prosecutors said he failed to tell the IRS about the money he spent buying clothes, houses, antiques, and home improvements — a total of $16,471,046."

by

Michelle Dubert

Testimony: Manafort omitted information from mortgage refinance application

When court resumed this morning, the government called Melinda James, a mortgage loan assistant at Citizens Bank, to the stand.

James was the mortgage loan assistant to Paul Manafort when he applied for a cash-out refinance loan — a loan that allows the owner to take the equity out as cash — on his property at 29 Howard Street in New York City, gathering all the requisite initial documentation.

Throughout the loan application, Manafort listed 29 Howard Street as a "second residence," rather than an investment property. He cited $0 net rental income.

As part of the application, Manafort was required to list his monthly debts. When he listed his other properties, he said that he owned the home at 377 Union Street in Brooklyn “free and clear.” This, the government said, turned out not to be the case.

In advance of the appraisal of the Howard Street property, James went onto the site StreetEasy.com, and found that the Howard property was listed for rent. She said she relayed that information to her supervisor, David Fallarino, but did not know what he did after that.

Additionally, when she was collecting insurance information on Manafort’s properties from Donna Duggan at Moody Insurance, she found a mortgage from Genesis Capital on file for the 377 Union Street home. She called this “inconsistent” with what Manafort had told her. She reached out to Manafort via email, who told her, “Union Street just had a mortgage approved this month.”

This was in February 2016. After this conversation, James received an email from Rick Gates stating they’d decided not to move forward with the mortgage on 377 Union. James said she did not realize at the time that her earlier insurance documents showing the mortgage were indeed accurate.

James testified that it would matter to the bank if Manafort had an additional mortgage on a property, as monthly debts are factored into the bank’s consideration.

Michelle Dubert

Judge tells jury to 'put aside' earlier rebuke of Mueller's prosecutors

After the jury was brought into the courtroom this morning, Judge T.S. Ellis told the jury to “put aside” his rebuke of government counsel yesterday, admitting that he “may have well been wrong.”

Ellis had criticized government counsel for keeping expert witness Michael Welch of the IRS during previous witness testimony. But as the government pointed out in a motion Thursday morning, Ellis had allowed it.

The judge admitted that he hadn’t read the transcript, which the government attached to their motion.

 

Pete Williams
Pete Williams

Prosecutors ask judge to eat his words

Robert Mueller's prosecutors are asking the judge to correct what they said was the mistaken tongue-lashing he gave them Wednesday in front of the jury.

The judge was angry that an IRS witness had been in court during previous days of the trial. Judge T.S. Ellis said he does not allow that, with an exception for expert witnesses.

"The court’s reprimand of government counsel suggested to the jury — incorrectly — that the government had acted improperly and in contravention of Court rules. This prejudice should be cured," the prosecutors said in a motion filed before court convened Thursday.

Mueller's prosecutors reminded the judge that on the first day of the trial, the government asked to exclude witnesses from sitting in the courtroom to watch others testify, “with the exception of our expert and our case agent,” Michael Welch of the IRS. Defense lawyers had no objection, and the judge granted the motion.

"The court’s sharp reprimand of government counsel in front of the jury on August 8 was therefore erroneous," the prosecutors said in their motion.  "And, while mistakes are a natural part of the trial process, the mistake here prejudiced the government by conveying to the jury that the government had acted improperly and had violated court rules or procedures."

Liz Johnstone

Michelle Dubert

Court recessed for the day

The government says it intends to call eight more witnesses and are still on track to rest their case by the end of Friday.

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye said he expects each witness to take under an hour.

Court resumes 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Former Manafort accountant fired by firm: report

Cindy Laporta, Manafort's former accountant who testified in federal court that she helped Gates falsify tax and bank documents, has been let go from the Virginia firm where she worked, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

In a statement, the firm, Kositzka, Wicks & Co., said it was "shocked" by her testimony, and told Bloomberg in a follow up email, "She is no longer worker here." 

Michelle Dubert

Magionos shows discrepancy between FARA filings and income report by Manafort's company

The FBI forensic accountant had compiled a chart, shown to the jury Wednesday, that compared income reported in Manafort's Foreign Agents Registration Act filings to his company's income documented on general ledgers, bank records and tax returns. 

In February 2012, for example, $950,000 was reported in a FARA filing. But DMP — the company of which Manafort is listed at the sole owner — documented $450,000 in reported income, and a loan for $1.5 million.

Also in November 2012, a line item showed $4,399,500 reported received in a FARA filing. But the DMP general ledger showed only $1.1 million in reported income.

Prosecutor Andres has finished his direct questioning of Magionis. Cross is next.

Charlie Gile

Magionos testifies that Manafort kept $65 million in foreign bank accounts

FBI forensic accountant Morgan Magionos testified that between 2010 and 2013, $65 million was deposited into foreign accounts owned by Paul Manafort. In essence, she provided documentation for one of the government's key allegations: That Manafort hid over $60 million from the government overseas.

The jury was shown charts that compiled numbers that Magionos traced from foreign accounts to vendors in the US. They were also shown emails where Manafort directed these wires. Magionos testified that over $330,000 of foreign funds was used to pay invoices at House of Bijan, a fine men's clothier. $490,000 of foreign money was used to pay for rugs at J & J Oriental Rugs in Alexandria, Va. The vendor that received the most foreign money was SP&C, a home contractor. SP&C was wired over $3.5 million from foreign bank accounts between 2010 and 2014.

In all, Magionos testified that between 2010 and 2014, Manafort spent $15,571,046 in foreign money on vendors in the U.S. for suits, home improvement, landscaping and more.

The prosecution also published for the jury flow charts that tracked foreign bank account funds as they were funneled into the U.S. to pay for three properties. In one case, the chart showed that Manafort purchased a New York City property for $2.85 million, but used $2.65 million in foreign money.

In total, the charts demonstrated that Manafort used over $5.7 million in foreign bank funds to pay for the purchase of three homes in 2012.

Michelle Dubert

Forensic accountant shows how Manafort used overseas accounts to pay U.S. vendors

Magionos, the FBI forensic accountant, testified that she traced payments to the United States by going through invoices, vendors, contracts, agreements, title records on real estate holdings and other documents. She said the client for all of them was "Mr. Manafort."

Andres, the prosecutor, also asked Magionos if she identified email correspondence related to the wire transfers, to which she said yes.

In one email exchange between Paul Manafort and Marc Baldinger, a Florida hedge fund manager, referencing wire instructions, Manafort writes, "They should be in your account today."

Magionos testified that she also traced payments to Alan Couture, the custom clothier detailed last week, from Cyprus and the Grenadines. She created an invoice and payment activity chart, which was presented to the jury.  It listed accounts, dates and amounts for invoices and payments. Andres asked her to highlight an invoice on August 30, 2010 for $32,5000. Andres then showed a receipt from Marfin Laiki bank in Cyprus for a wire transfer to Alan Couture for the same amount.

Andres also showed an August 12, 2010 email from Manafort to his law firm with the subject line "wire transfers from Leviathan account." In the email, Manafort requested five transfers, one of which was for $32,500 to Alan Couture.

In total, Magionos's chart of Manafort-linked foreign entities — entered as an exhibit — showed $748,464.59 was paid from foreign accounts to Alan Couture. Total payments to Alan Couture came to over a million. She said the difference came from domestic accounts.

Magionos also created  a chart for payments and invoices to Big Picture Solutions, a Florida vendor. The chart included dates, invoice numbers and amounts, as well as which accounts made payments and when. Her chart showed $2,249,261.91 in total payments to Big Picture Solutions. Of that, $1,661,201 came from foreign accounts. The remainder came from domestic accounts.

Paul Manafort and Gates in Day 7 courtroom sketch

As lawyers conferred during a bench conference, Manafort seems to look upward toward Gates, his longtime business partner who has testified against him.

Bench conference during Gates testimony. Art Lien /
