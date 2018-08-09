Welcome to Day 8. Yesterday, puzzle pieces came together on government's tax evasion argument

When court resumed this morning, the government called Melinda James, a mortgage loan assistant at Citizens Bank, to the stand.

James was the mortgage loan assistant to Paul Manafort when he applied for a cash-out refinance loan — a loan that allows the owner to take the equity out as cash — on his property at 29 Howard Street in New York City, gathering all the requisite initial documentation.

Throughout the loan application, Manafort listed 29 Howard Street as a "second residence," rather than an investment property. He cited $0 net rental income.

As part of the application, Manafort was required to list his monthly debts. When he listed his other properties, he said that he owned the home at 377 Union Street in Brooklyn “free and clear.” This, the government said, turned out not to be the case.

In advance of the appraisal of the Howard Street property, James went onto the site StreetEasy.com, and found that the Howard property was listed for rent. She said she relayed that information to her supervisor, David Fallarino, but did not know what he did after that.

Additionally, when she was collecting insurance information on Manafort’s properties from Donna Duggan at Moody Insurance, she found a mortgage from Genesis Capital on file for the 377 Union Street home. She called this “inconsistent” with what Manafort had told her. She reached out to Manafort via email, who told her, “Union Street just had a mortgage approved this month.”

This was in February 2016. After this conversation, James received an email from Rick Gates stating they’d decided not to move forward with the mortgage on 377 Union. James said she did not realize at the time that her earlier insurance documents showing the mortgage were indeed accurate.

James testified that it would matter to the bank if Manafort had an additional mortgage on a property, as monthly debts are factored into the bank’s consideration.