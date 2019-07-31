We're tracking which candidate gets targeted the most tonight
The Detroit stage could be the last time some candidates will appear before a nationwide audience. Which means they're faced with a choice: spend the night focusing on themselves or attempt to knock down one of the front-runners.
Our graphic will update each time a candidate attacks another candidate during the debate. It will also track how many times they attack Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, corporations and the “ultra-rich.” Follow along here.
Warren: white supremacy is ‘domestic terrorism’
Warren gets huge cheers when she refers to "white supremacy" as "terrorism."
"We need to call out white supremacy for what it is: domestic terrorism, and it poses a threat to the United States of America," she said.
Lower-polling candidates try to seize their moment
The low-polling candidates on the stage, presumably mindful that this could be their last chance to stay in the 2020 Democratic primary debates, have continued to go after the front-runners.
Bullock, Delaney, Hickenlooper and Ryan — all of whom have hovered at 1 or 2 percent in most recent polls — have repeatedly and aggressively contrasted their relatively moderate positions with the more openly left-wing politics of Sanders and Warren.
Meanwhile, several political commentators on Twitter expressed frustration that floundering candidates seemed to be used as foils to portray Sanders and Warren as outside the mainstream.
The kick is up ... it’s good!
The picture of the debate goes to Sanders. Thank you, senator.
Fact check: Did Sanders support a public option bill?
Klobuchar, getting in a dig at Sanders during an exchange about health care plans, said that the Vermont Independent supported a state Medicaid public option bill last year. (Sanders' signature health care plan is, of course, "Medicare for All.")
This is true. He co-sponsored a bill from Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.
Not much talk about black voters or race in Detroit
Nearly halfway through this debate, there has been little talk about black voters specifically or Detroit and race generally. The candidates are instead talking about where they are as the “industrial Midwest” or some other moniker.
Trump has caused a political maelstrom in recent weeks for his racist Twitter attacks, particularly on Baltimore — a city demographically and politically similar to Detroit, which has the highest percentage of African Americans anywhere in the country: 83 percent.
38 percent of Americans say they have been personally affected by gun violence
Several Democrats spoke about their personal connection to gun violence.
Among all adults, according to an NPR/Marist poll earlier this year, 38 percent say that they or someone they know has been personally affected by gun violence.
It's higher for Democrats (45 percent) than Republicans (29 percent).
And it's higher for nonwhite Americans (48 percent) than whites (31 percent).
Fact check: 25-30 percent of Bullock's voters also voted for Trump
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, touting his ability to win in a red state, said that "25 to 30 percent" of people who voted for him in 2016 also voted for Donald Trump in 2016.
This appears to be true. Montana didn’t have any exit polling so there isn’t an exact figure the Democratic governor could point to, but Bullock outperformed Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 78,000 votes — roughly 30 percent of his overall total.
Third party candidates saw about 20,000 votes in Montana’s 2016 election, so if you wanted to go with particularly conservative math (and assume that many Bullock voters also chose a third-party candidate for president or perhaps chose not to cast a ballot in the presidential race at all) at the very least, 22 percent of his voters likely cast a ballot for Trump.
Gun violence toll not simply the result of mass shootings
In 2017, nearly 40,000 people died as a result of gun violence in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent national data.
About 60 percent of the nearly 40,000 people killed as a result of a firearm that year died by suicide. The bulk of the other shooting deaths in the United States were not the result of mass shootings but murders and deadly accidents involving one or two victims.
No one has attacked Marianne Williamson and Marianne Williamson hasn't attacked anyone (or anything)
Very on brand.
Follow our live attack tracker here.
Warren’s had enough, hits Delaney
Warren landed one of her biggest punches so far, hitting Delaney for going off about all the left wing ideas Democrats shouldn’t run on.
“I don’t know why anyone goes through the trouble of running for president to tell us what we can’t do and what we shouldn’t fight for,” she said in response.
The crowd went wild.
Bill de Blasio fires back at... Bill O’Reilly
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio isn’t on the debate stage, but he was gifted a chance to fire back at a critic on Tuesday.
During the National Anthem at the beginning of the debate, former Fox News host O’Reilly tweeted (then deleted) that de Blasio didn’t put his hand over his heart.
“Uh, @BillOReilly, you ok?” de Blasio tweeted. “Don't worry: you'll see me at my patriotic best tomorrow night.”