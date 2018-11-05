Feedback

West Virginia Democrat looks to score big upset in Trump country

FAYETTEVILLE, W.V. – Richard Ojeda embraces his reputation as a fighter. Sometimes, in very real ways.

While walking through a giant crowd at the recent "Bridge Day" festival in this part of southern West Virginia, his interview with NBC News was photo-bombed by supporters of his opponent, Carol Miller.

Ojeda wasn't having it.

"Hey, please go tell her lets debate!" he shouted, and verbal back-and-forth ensued.

"You guys don't wanna talk and the person you're representing don't wanna talk" Ojeda continued. "I'll debate her in a Wendy's parking lot, right now, any time!"

"God Bless America, vote for who you want to!" Miller's supporter shouted back.

"That's right, and you're welcome. You're welcome. Enjoy the freedoms that I fought for," he roared, adding, "Airborne!" the exclamation he uses as a greeting, and to punctuate his sentences.

He returned to the crowd, and to the interview. "Every once in a while it's just gotta happen," he said.

That willingness to go into battle against anyone is part of what's made Ojeda such a political force here.

In the "Trumpiest" district (the president won it by 49 points in 2016) in the "Trumpiest" state in the entire country (Trump won by 42 points), Democrats see a possible opportunity to pick up a Republican seat with the brash, tattooed, populist Ojeda, the former Army paratrooper and current state senator who gained notoriety as the face of the recent West Virginia teacher strike.

West Virginia's 3rd congressional district is an open seat this year, vacated by GOP Rep. Evan Jenkins's unsuccessful senatorial bid. 

The district is well situated in Trump Country, and even Ojeda voted for Trump. But he now says he regrets it, suggesting that the results he wanted haven't materialized.

"Trump became president and I was very proud of the fact that the coal industry picked up," Ojeda explained. "We've got coal trains moving. They're full of coal. I give him a thumbs up on that. But what else? What about all those jobs that they were supposed to bring from overseas to here, because guess what? Not everybody here's coal miners. We need more than that. We are West Virginia. We need something. Can we get broadband? No Fortune 500 company is going to come here. What are they going to go back in time?"

Trump himself has dubbed Ojeda "stone cold crazy" and endorsed Miller, Ojeda's opponent, who declined repeated requests to be interviewed.

After jumping to an early lead in public polls here, Ojeda has seen his support erode in West Virginia- in part thanks to repeated visits to the state by President Trump, and to a barrage of negative ads highlighting his split from the president.

All three public polls of the race conducted in October had Miller ahead, two showing her lead outside the margin of error. 

Walking around "Bridge Day," it's clear Ojeda isn't your stereotypical local candidate for Congress. He handed out business cards with his personal cell phone number and weathered both hollers of support and jeers from onlookers. He could hardly move without requests for selfies.

While it's that populist persona that took off during the teacher's strike and launched Ojeda into a minor cult figure in the area, he's also focused on fighting his political battles on numerous other fronts, including the opioid epidemic that's ravaging his state, promoting medical cannabis, and other economic and union issues.

Ojeda insists that all of this - his local celebrity status and his quest for higher political office - wasn't planned. Instead, he told an undecided voter from Oak Hill he was motivated to run after returning home from service because he was "sickened" by politicians.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

Kailani Koenig
Kailani Koenig and Garrett Haake

West Virginia Democrat looks to score big upset in Trump country

FAYETTEVILLE, W.V. – Richard Ojeda embraces his reputation as a fighter. Sometimes, in very real ways.

While walking through a giant crowd at the recent "Bridge Day" festival in this part of southern West Virginia, his interview with NBC News was photo-bombed by supporters of his opponent, Carol Miller.

Ojeda wasn't having it.

"Hey, please go tell her lets debate!" he shouted, and verbal back-and-forth ensued.

"You guys don't wanna talk and the person you're representing don't wanna talk" Ojeda continued. "I'll debate her in a Wendy's parking lot, right now, any time!"

"God Bless America, vote for who you want to!" Miller's supporter shouted back.

"That's right, and you're welcome. You're welcome. Enjoy the freedoms that I fought for," he roared, adding, "Airborne!" the exclamation he uses as a greeting, and to punctuate his sentences.

He returned to the crowd, and to the interview. "Every once in a while it's just gotta happen," he said.

That willingness to go into battle against anyone is part of what's made Ojeda such a political force here.

In the "Trumpiest" district (the president won it by 49 points in 2016) in the "Trumpiest" state in the entire country (Trump won by 42 points), Democrats see a possible opportunity to pick up a Republican seat with the brash, tattooed, populist Ojeda, the former Army paratrooper and current state senator who gained notoriety as the face of the recent West Virginia teacher strike.

West Virginia's 3rd congressional district is an open seat this year, vacated by GOP Rep. Evan Jenkins's unsuccessful senatorial bid. 

The district is well situated in Trump Country, and even Ojeda voted for Trump. But he now says he regrets it, suggesting that the results he wanted haven't materialized.

"Trump became president and I was very proud of the fact that the coal industry picked up," Ojeda explained. "We've got coal trains moving. They're full of coal. I give him a thumbs up on that. But what else? What about all those jobs that they were supposed to bring from overseas to here, because guess what? Not everybody here's coal miners. We need more than that. We are West Virginia. We need something. Can we get broadband? No Fortune 500 company is going to come here. What are they going to go back in time?"

Trump himself has dubbed Ojeda "stone cold crazy" and endorsed Miller, Ojeda's opponent, who declined repeated requests to be interviewed.

After jumping to an early lead in public polls here, Ojeda has seen his support erode in West Virginia- in part thanks to repeated visits to the state by President Trump, and to a barrage of negative ads highlighting his split from the president.

All three public polls of the race conducted in October had Miller ahead, two showing her lead outside the margin of error. 

Walking around "Bridge Day," it's clear Ojeda isn't your stereotypical local candidate for Congress. He handed out business cards with his personal cell phone number and weathered both hollers of support and jeers from onlookers. He could hardly move without requests for selfies.

While it's that populist persona that took off during the teacher's strike and launched Ojeda into a minor cult figure in the area, he's also focused on fighting his political battles on numerous other fronts, including the opioid epidemic that's ravaging his state, promoting medical cannabis, and other economic and union issues.

Ojeda insists that all of this - his local celebrity status and his quest for higher political office - wasn't planned. Instead, he told an undecided voter from Oak Hill he was motivated to run after returning home from service because he was "sickened" by politicians.

Ben Kamisar

O'Rourke: 'I will not run for president in 2020'

Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who has skyrocketed to star status in the Democratic Party with his underdog bid against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, is ruling out a presidential bid in 2020. 

O'Rourke made the comment responding to NBC's Garrett Haake during during a Monday press gaggle in Houston. The Texas Democrat has shattered fundraising records during his time in office, and his closer-than-expected bid has prompted some speculation as to whether he could harness that newfound national brand into a presidential bid. 

Polling still shows Cruz with an edge in the race—the Republican has led every single public poll in the race. But the Democrat's team is hopeful that it can score the come-from-behind victory by translating the enthusiasm around his bid leading to strong turnout. 

Hear more from O'Rourke's comments to NBC in the video below. 

Kailani Koenig
Kailani Koenig and Garrett Haake

Nevada's Rosen hopes fundraising advantage will lead to electoral edge

LAS VEGAS – Democratic hopes to take the Senate or stem Republican gains there hinge on Nevada and a political newcomer who many analysts believe give Democrats their best hope of flipping a Republican-held seat.

Yet with only one day until Election Day, Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen still remains largely unknown to the American public outside her state, while the pressure on her right now couldn't be higher.

Nevada is the only state won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 with a Republican up for re-election in 2018. That reality has made incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who has never lost an election, a target from the start of the cycle. 

"I feel excited," Rosen told NBC in an recent interview in Las Vegas when asked about the weight of the situation. "I'm going to tell you why. I've out-raised Senator Heller five quarters in a row. This last quarter, I've out-raised him by 5 million dollars. What it tells me that I have momentum."

Beyond boasting about fundraising totals, Rosen is hardly a candidate who walks around with the flashiness of the Vegas strip. In a midterm year with some breakout stars who have already built a devoted national following, Rosen hasn't seized a spotlight that bright.

"I work hard," Rosen told NBC. "I was a computer programmer. A lot of people don't understand what it is to be a programmer. I raised my family here, took care of my parents and in-laws. I've just had a great life the last 40 years here in Nevada. Now I'm in public service. I don't think it's boring at all."

Rosen was recruited to run for Congress in 2016 by then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid. At that time her most "political" position was as president of her synagogue - Nevada's largest. She narrowly won her race by one point, while President Trump also won her district by a point the same year.

Working in Congress is "better than people think," she said, briefly pausing. "Harder than you think."

Rosen repeatedly brings up her experience working on the Problem Solvers Caucus and her ranking as the "5th most bipartisan freshman," a theme that keeps coming up, especially when she's asked about the possibility that her election would mean Nevada could have two female senators.

"I think women govern differently than men," she said. "I think we're less stubborn. We will reach out and we will sit down and we will find those ways to move our communities. I think at the end of the day, people are frustrated and they are frustrated because there's been no movement. They don't want us to be so stubborn in everything."

But even in a state Clinton won in 2016, a Rosen victory on Election Day is no sure thing. Heller has clawed back in recent polls and the state sits on a knife's edge. Last month's NBC News/Marist University poll found Heller up 2 points among likely voters, well within the margin of error. And a recent poll from CNN at the end of October pegged Rosen up 3 points, a result also within the margin of error. 

Ben Kamisar

Hispanic enthusiasm could prove key in pivotal races

Hispanic voters appear enthusiastic about the upcoming midterm election, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released just days before Election Day.

More than 8 in 10 Hispanic likely voters say that they had among the highest levels of enthusiasm, either 9 or 10 on a 10-point scale, about Tuesday's election. That's right on par with the enthusiasm level of all likely voters polled as well.

Registered Hispanic voters are slightly less likely to share those high levels of enthusiasm when compared to all registered voters—63 percent of Hispanic registered voters rate their enthusiasm between a 9 and a 10, compared to 70 percent of registered voters.

The question of Hispanic turnout is an important one in races across the country, including in pivotal Senate races in Arizona, Texas and Nevada as well as House races in those states and California, making Hispanic enthusiasm a key metric in reading the tea leaves.

Hispanics have a far more positive view of the Democratic Party when compared to the Republican Party. The poll finds likely Hispanic voters with a net 19-point positive rating of the Democratic Party and a 16-point net negative rating of the Republican Party.

The Democratic Party's positive rating with likely Hispanic voters is 49 percent, compared to 32 percent for the GOP.

These voters are also down on President Trump—34 percent of likely Hispanic voters approve of his job performance compared to the 62 percent who disapprove of his job as president.

So the NBC/Wall Street Journal polling suggests that if Hispanic turnout on Tuesday is strong, Democrats will stand to gain.

The margin of error for the sample of 171 likely Hispanic voters is 7.49 percent, while the margin for the 300 registered Hispanic voters is 5.66 percent.

Vaughn Hillyard
Ben Kamisar and Vaughn Hillyard

Sinema is running...a half-marathon

Arizona Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is squaring off against Republican Rep. Martha McSally in Tuesday's pivotal Senate race.

But Sinema took a brief break from the campaign trail to run the 3TV Phoenix Half Marathon, her campaign press secretary said Sunday. 

The campaign added that her time of one hour and 43 minutes broke her own personal record by 12 minutes. 

Both Sinema and McSally are triathletes—they're each previously completed Iron Man Triathlons which include a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.4 mile run. 

The pair also crossed paths at Saturday's Arizona State University football game, where McSally sang the national anthem and Sinema did the ceremonial coin toss

Ben Kamisar

Tenn. Gov: GOP's Blackburn will win Senate race by 'at least' 5 points

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Haslam predicted that the controversial confirmation battle over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will help Tennessee Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn cruise in her pivotal Senate race. 

While Tennessee hasn't had a Democratic senator since 1995, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen has kept it close. 

A late October poll from NBC News/Marist University found Blackburn ahead by 5 percentage points among likely voters, but Bredesen sporting the higher favorability numbers. 

Bredesen has long said that he could win the red state in a race that's a referendum on the individual candidates, but could lose one that's a referendum on partisanship.

But Haslam, who also chairs the Republican Governors Association, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the brutal confirmation battle has helped to bring Republicans back to their corners even while he conceded that Bredesen "could point back to a good term as governor." 

"Marsha Blackburn has run a really good race throughout this time. I think they're well positioned," he said. 

"Tennessee is one of those states where the Kavanaugh hearings did change things. People realized well it really doesn't matter what you're saying. The color of the jersey you're wearing up there is really important. And I don't know exactly. But I think the Kavanaugh hearings had a five or six-point swing in Tennessee. I personally think Marsha will by at least that much."

Ben Kamisar

Abrams: Trump's criticism of my qualifications is 'vapid and shallow'

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams panned President Trump's recent dismissal of her qualifications during a Sunday morning interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." 

Asked about the president's declaration that she is "not qualified to be the governor of Georgia," Abrams pushed back by calling his statement "vapid and shallow." 

"I am the most qualified candidate. I am a business owner, a tax attorney who trained at Yale Law School. I am a civic leader who helped register more than 200,000 Georgians. I am a very accomplished political leader who worked across the aisle to improve access to education, transportation, and I blocked the single largest tax increase in Georgia history," she said.

"There is no one more qualified standing for this office in Georgia."

Abrams's bid against Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp has become one of the most-watched gubernatorial races in the state. It pits a Democrat looking to become the country's first female, black governor against a Republican who has bear-hugged Trump and described himself as a "politically incorrect conservative." 

Trump and his allies have flocked to Georgia to help Kemp motivate his base and reach the finish line—he's holding a get-out-the-vote rally in Macon on Sunday. 

Trump's also been a vocal critic of Abrams. When asked about the race during a Thursday immigration speech at the White House, Trump dismissed Abrams's candidacy.

"She is not qualified to be the governor of Georgia," Trump said. 

"Take a look at her past, take a look at her history, take a look at what she wants to do and what she has in mind for the state. That state will be in big, big trouble very quickly, and the people of Georgia don't want that." 

Polling shows the race in a dead heat. A mid-October poll by NBC News/Marist University found Kemp leading by 2 points with support from 49 percent from likely voters.

But a libertarian candidate is pulling a few percentage points away from the top-two candidates. And by Georgia law, if no candidate reaches 50 percent of the vote, the top two will move onto a December runoff election, so this race might not be over until next month. 

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Ad spending for the 2018 midterms reaches nearly $3 billion

Nearly $3 billion has been spent on TV and radio advertisements in the 2018 House, Senate and gubernatorial races, essentially doubling the $1.5 billion spent on these midterm contests four years ago, according to ad-spending data from Advertising Analytics.

Of this money over the airwaves, Democratic candidates and groups have spent $1.5 billion (52.3 percent), Republicans have spent $1.3 billion (47.5 percent) and independents have spent $5.8 million (0.2 percent).

The most expensive races in the country are Florida's gubernatorial ($181 million), Florida's Senate ($173 million) and Illinois' gubernatorial ($128 million) contests.

The most expensive market is Orlando/Daytona Beach, Fla. (at $110 million), and the biggest overall advertiser is the Congressional Leadership Fund ($110 million), a GOP Super PAC focused on House races.

Here's a full breakdown of the numbers:

Total ad spending for the midterms (TV, radio): $2.9 billion

Total GOV spending: $991 millionTotal House spending: $956 millionTotal Senate spending: $926.5 million

Total Dem spending: $1.5 billion (52.3%)Total GOP spending: $1.3 billion (47.5%)Total Indie spending: $5.8 million (0.2%)

The Top 10 overall markets

  1. Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne, FL: $110 million
  2. Las Vegas, NV: $103 million
  3. Los Angeles: $101 million
  4. Chicago: $100 million
  5. Tampa/St Pete/Sarasota: $99 million
  6. New York, NY: $96 million
  7. Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL: $80 million
  8. Phoenix, AZ: $75 million
  9. Detroit, MI: $74 million
  10. Philadelphia, PA: $70 million

The Top 10 outside spenders

  1. Congressional Leadership Fund (R): $110 million
  2. Senate Majority PAC (D): $105 million
  3. DCCC (D): $80.5 million
  4. Senate Leadership Fund (R): $67 million
  5. NRCC (R): $60 million
  6. House Majority PAC (D): $56 million
  7. Majority Forward (D): $52 million
  8. New Republican PAC (R): $30 million
  9. Independence USA (D-Bloomberg): $27 million
  10. One Nation (R): $26.6 million

Top 10 Senate races

  1. FL-SEN: $173 million
  2. MO-SEN: $94 million
  3. IN-SEN: $91 million
  4. NV-SEN: $78 million
  5. AZ-SEN: $74 million
  6. TN-SEN: $63 million
  7. TX-SEN: $50 million
  8. NJ-SEN: $47 million
  9. MT-SEN: $46 million
  10. WV-SEN: $44 million

Top 10 House races

  1. PA-1: $24 million
  2. WA-8: $23 million
  3. CA-48: $21.5 million
  4. MI-8: $21 million
  5. VA-10: $20 million
  6. FL-26: $20 million
  7. CA-25: $19.7 million
  8. TX-7: $19.4 million
  9. CA-10: $19.3 million
  10. CO-6: $18.9 million

Top 9 GOV races

  1. FL-GOV: $181 million
  2. IL-GOV: $128 million
  3. OH-GOV: $63 million
  4. MI-GOV: $58 million
  5. GA-GOV: $48 million
  6. NV-GOV: $44 million
  7. TN-GOV: $41 million
  8. PA-GOV: $28 million
  9. ID-GOV: $6.4 million
NBC News
NBC News

West Virginia's Morrisey: Trump on 'right track' with push against birthright citizenship

NBC News political reporter Ali Vitali caught up with West Virginia Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey shortly before Election Day.

Morrisey, who is running against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, spoke supportively about President Trump's call to end birthright citizenship, arguing that the president is on the "right track."

Trump has said he'd issue an executive order to end the policy, but Democrats and many constitutional scholars believe that wouldn't pass constitutional muster and would require an amendment, which would be a far more difficult political climb. 

Amid those concerns, Morrisey said he wants to see the language of Trump's order, but that he 

But amid the bevy of concerns that it won't be possible for Trump to be successful without a constitutional amendment, Morrisey said he thinks the "president's right to focus in on open borders policies."

Hear more from the interview in the video below: 

Heidi Przybyla

Virginia GOP dean John Warner endorses Democrats for Congress

WASHINGTON — Former Virginia GOP Sen. John Warner tells NBC News he is endorsing several Democrats for Congress in 2018, including  Abigail Spanberger, who is challenging GOP Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s seventh congressional district.

Now is the time to rise above politics, Warner, a dean of the Virginia Republican Party, told NBC News.

"It goes beyond politics now. I’m a Republican, I’ll finish a Republican as I cruise through my 91st year. But you’ve got to put the nation’s interests and the state’s interests ahead of politics," Warner told NBC in a phone interview.

Last year, Warner, a 91-year-old lifelong Republican, endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia governor’s race after endorsing Democrat Hillary Clinton for president over Trump in 2016.

This year, Warner is endorsing Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in his race against GOP nominee Corey Stewart. Warner is also endorsing Leslie Cockburn, a Democrat and former "60 Minutes" producer and investigative journalist running in Virginia’s fifth district. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report ranks that seat as "lean Republican" and the seventh as a "toss up."

Spanberger, a former CIA undercover operative, "impressed me" with her national security pedigree and “the way she handled herself,” said Warner. 

"Once you’re retired and doing what you want to do, you’re free of any constraints," Warner said. "I just feel that the Democrats have got superior credentials to what is being offered."

Warner, who served as secretary of the U.S. Navy and "top dog" on the Senate Armed Services Committee during his five terms in Congress, also reflected on President Donald Trump.

"It’s a very serious time for the country. I did not support Trump," he said, and "I’m deeply troubled by the central issues. So much of my life has been devoted to the intelligence work and national security — and I’m just not comfortable with the way he’s handling these national security issues," said Warner.

"He has no inner compass at all," Warner said of Trump. "He’s put a tremendous divide in this country."

advertisement