West Virginia Supreme Court nixes Blankenship third-party bid

The West Virginia Supreme Court has denied Don Blankenship’s attempt to get on the West Virginia Senate ballot as a candidate for the Constitution Party after a longshot bid made despite his loss in the state’s GOP primary.

Blankenship lost his primary to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey after making a number of controversial statements, including attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as "Cocaine Mitch" and calling his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s father a “wealthy chinaperson.”

Claiming that the Republican establishment was working against him, Blankenship petitioned for a spot on the ballot as the nominee from the Constitution Party. That push was considered a longshot because of the state's "sore-loser" law that prevents candidates from losing in a primary election and still running in a general election.

In a brief Wednesday ruling, the state Supreme Court ordered the Secretary of State's office to "take whatever measures are necessary to ensure that Donald L. Blankenship does not appear" on the November Senate ballot.

Blankenship blasted the ruling in a statement saying that “for those who believe in democracy, it is a frightening decision.”

The decision could hurt Manchin, as Blankenship had been expected to pull votes from Morrisey. But polling hasn’t been clear as to what effect Blankenship would have on the field—June Monmouth poll showed Manchin’s benefit from a Blankenship bid within the margin of error.

The Democratic senator said last month he believes Blankenship should have a spot on the ballot since he met the signature requirements needed to petition for a spot.

Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins, who also ran in the GOP Senate primary but was appointed to the state Supreme Court last week, was not involved in the decision as he has not yet been sworn in.