What 2012 numbers can tell us about tonight's race

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said former Senate pages have contacted him to express their “outrage” over Roy Moore’s possible election.
Pages are high school students, age 16 or older, who work on Capitol Hill. Booker is among the Democratic lawmakers who have publicly expressed concerns for their safety if Moore, who is accused of making sexual advances towards teenagers, is elected.
“Someone who is banned from a mall does not belong in the United States Senate,” Booker told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, referencing a media report that Moore was banned from an Alabama mall for inappropriate behavior. Moore has denied the allegations and ever being banned from the mall.
Booker also said Democrat Doug Jones has energized African-American voters who will be key if he is to defeat Moore in deep-red Alabama.
Doug Jones is leading in bellwether Talladega County, NBC News reported Tuesday.
Jones leads there by two points. As of Tuesday evening at 9:57 p.m., NBC News was still characterizing the overall statewide race as too close to call.
The midsize county has racial demographics that are fairly representative of the state as a whole — about two-thirds of the county's residents are white — and it's historically been a good predicator of how the state will vote.
In the 2016 presidential election, as NBC News' Jonathan Allen reported earlier today, Trump won 62 percent statewide and 61.7 percent in Talladega. Similarly, when Moore won the primary runoff against Sen. Luther Strange in September, he took 52.7 percent of the county's Republican votes, compared to the 54.6 percent he won across Alabama.
One of the big remaining questions in this race — which is still too close to call, according to NBC News' Decision Desk — is how Doug Jones will perform in Alabama’s most densely populated areas, including Mobile and Montgomery (where very little of the vote has been counted yet) and Jefferson — the state’s largest county and home to the city of Birmingham.
Jefferson County, like many other large counties in America, has been growing more and more Democratic. It voted for Republicans in presidential contests as recently as 2004 but has become a pretty solid liberal bastion even as the rest of the state has become dramatically redder.
In fact, the divergence between Jefferson and the rest of Alabama since 2000 is one of the most dramatic trend lines of any state in the country, according to an analysis by NBC News last month.
We won’t know how significant Jones’ margins are in those large urban counties until we see more votes, but it’s fair to say that this election is likely to underscore the growing divide between urban and rural areas around the United States.
Voters with kids under 18 still living at home favor Democrat Doug Jones by a 14-point margin, while those without children favor Moore by 3 points, according to NBC News exit poll results.
This preference is evident in other attitudes as well — especially related to sexual misconduct allegations levied against Moore in the weeks prior to the election. Parents are more likely to say they think the allegations against Moore are true. Voters without children are more split.
Meanwhile, moms are also more likely than dads to say they think the allegations against Roy Moore are true.
NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard started pounding the pavement at 4 a.m. this morning, and is reporting outside the Moore election night party tonight, too. After weeks on the ground reporting on the Alabama Senate race, his Twitter feed is a must-follow as the election returns come in.
Alabama polls closed at 7 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. ET, but votes are still being cast: Those in line at the time polls closed are still legally allowed to cast their ballot.
Doug Jones allies — including actress Alyssa Milano who is on the ground in Alabama today — are urging voters to stay in line.
Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist and a key booster of Roy Moore's insurgent candidacy, will speak at the Republican's election night rally, a Moore campaign official told NBC News.
Bannon endorsed Moore during his GOP primary run against Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to fill the vacancy left when Jeff Sessions became attorney general. It pitted Bannon against Trump, who campaigned for Strange ahead of the September primary.
Bannon continued to back Moore after media reports of Moore's sexual misconduct, framing the allegations as a conspiracy to defeat the conservative. At an election-eve rally Monday, Bannon said there is a "special place in hell" for Republicans who don't support Moore.
Alabama voters have a slight preference for a Republican-controlled Senate, but they view the party's candidate in Tuesday's special election unfavorably, according to NBC News exit poll results.
Forty-nine percent say they would like to see the GOP control the Senate. Slightly less — 44 percent — say they would like to see the Senate under Democratic control.
However, Moore is viewed unfavorably by most Alabama voters, with 55 percent saying they have an unfavorable view of him compared to just 48 percent who say they have an unfavorable view of Jones.