What could follow mild early coronavirus symptoms? As physicians across the country diagnose and care for a growing number of people with COVID-19, distinct patterns are emerging, giving clues about how the illness manifests in patients. Very often, people start off with minor physical complaints — slight cough, headache, low-grade fever — that gradually worsen. Medical personnel at work in the intensive care unit of the hospital of Brescia, Italy on Thursday. Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP "Patients tend to have symptoms for about a week before either getting better, or getting really sick," said Dr. Joshua Denson, a pulmonary medicine and critical care physician at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. Denson, who estimated he's treated 15 to 20 patients with the coronavirus, described that first phase of the illness as "a slow burn." Read the full story here.







California fire department creates virus unit A Silicon Valley fire department said Saturday it was deploying a new unit that would be assigned to only coronavirus-related calls for help. The Menlo Park Fire District in Northern California called its two-person Pandemic Emergency Response Unit "perhaps the first of its kind in the Nation." The department, which serves the cities of Menlo Park, Atherton, and East Palo Alto, said in a statement the unit would "minimize exposures to the rest of the workforce and community." San Mateo County, which includes Menlo Park, has recorded 110 coronavirus cases and one death. Menlo Park fire officials said they've seen as many as seven virus calls in one day. Members of the unit are trained in emergency medical services and will wear protective equipment that would be decontaminated after each call, it said.







More than a dozen NYC inmates test positive for COVID-19 At least 19 inmates and 12 New York City Department of Corrections employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Saturday. But an independent watchdog called The Board of Correction said 21 inmates at Rikers Island have tested positive for the virus, NBC New York reported. A federal inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn also tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the federal jail system, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. The inmate complained of chest pains three days after arriving at the prison and was taken to an outside hospital where he was tested for COVID-19. After the test came back positive, the inmate was returned to prison and placed in isolation. The latest figures come a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is "now the epicenter of this crisis" in the United States.







DJ D-Nice rocks a virtual party It's not easy to attract celebrities to a party when much of the country is under orders to stay at home, but hip-hop DJ D-Nice appears to have attracted plenty of big names this week with his virtual performances from home. The spinner has been performing afternoon isolation sessions, "Homeschool," webcast on his Instagram page. On Saturday he thanked a long list of boldface names for "support," including "JLo, Drake, Naomi Campbell, Black Thought, Diddy" and dozens more. "Wow!," her said. The publication Essence said in a headline, "DJ D-Nice Is Breaking The Internet & Lifting Spirits Worldwide." As a member of Boogie Down Productions, the DJ, born Derrick Jones, was a creator during the golden age of hip-hop. He later DJ'd at President Barack Obama's second-term inauguration, and his website features of a photo of a performance with former Vice President Joe Biden sharing the stage. https://www.instagram.com/p/B-AeHDag25Z







Bon Jovi's David Bryan says he has virus Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan said Saturday that he's tested positive for coronavirus. "I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus," the rock musician, 58, said on Instagram. "I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day." Bryan, who said in 2017 playing live is "the greatest feeling in the world," told fans that he's been "quarantined for a week" and will stay away from others for at least another week. "I'll get tested again to make sure I'm free of this nasty virus," the New Jersey resident said. https://www.instagram.com/p/B-AnzeMBiLm







Death toll in Washington state reaches 94 Health officials in the state of Washington said Saturday the coronavirus death toll had reached 94. It was three weeks ago that the first virus-related death in the United States was announced by Washington health officials. Attention on the state's outbreak has focused a long-term care facility in suburban Seattle, where 33 residents, not all of them confirmed COVID-19 cases, have died since Feb. 19, a spokesman for the facility said Friday. The state has recorded 1,793 total cases, with a majority, 934, in King County, home of Seattle, according to state health figures. The health department said 27,121 people have been tested, with 7 percent positive.







Episcopal priest who was 1st coronavirus case in Washington, D.C., has a message 'It is not unreasonable for me to be hopeful': Pastor diagnosed with COVID-19 shares uplifting message March 21, 2020 01:54 A prominent Episcopal priest who was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Washington, D.C., has a message. Rev. Timothy Cole of Christ Church Georgetown, who was diagnosed in early March, spoke from his hospital bed to NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley, who is also one of his parishioners, for MSNBC on Saturday. He said to hold hope now is reasonable. "I look back across my life at all the things that I have been through, and He's still got me to the beginning of this day," Cole said. "So, it is not unreasonable for me to be hopeful that He will get me to the next day." "We will get through as we got through many, many other things and be strong again," said the pastor.







The city that never sleeps behaves A message about protecting yourself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen on an electronic billboard in a nearly empty Times Square in New York on March 20, 2020. Mike Segar / Reuters The city that never sleeps seems to be abiding by officials' orders in regard to bar and restaurant service, at least judging by New York Police Department figures. The NYPD said Saturday that checks on 6,900 bars and restaurants Friday night resulted in no citations. "NO summonses or arrests, and NO enforcement action needed," it said on Twitter. The department said 4,900 of the locations were closed. On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled his orders for all nonessential employees of businesses to stay home and for bars and restaurants to remain open only for delivery and takeout. New Yorkers: Always adapt. Always at our best in a crisis.

Last night the NYPD visited 6,900 bars & restaurants. NO summonses or arrests, and NO enforcement action needed. 4,900 locations were already closed.

Thank you, NYC pic.twitter.com/qwc101YGSR — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 21, 2020 That same day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the city is the American "epicenter" of the virus, called on "100 percent" of residents to stay home unless they are exempted.



Thank you, NYC pic.twitter.com/qwc101YGSR — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 21, 2020 That same day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said the city is the American "epicenter" of the virus, called on "100 percent" of residents to stay home unless they are exempted. Share this -














