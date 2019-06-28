What a difference one night brings
Wednesday seems like a long time ago.
Twenty-four hours later, we're seeing Harris v. Biden and Swalwell v. Buttigieg and Williamson v. everyone. The second debate night has already offered far more confrontation — and we're just a little more than halfway through.
Lightning round: What foreign relationship would you reset as president?
Lightning round: What foreign relationship would you reset as president?June 28, 201901:54
Fact check: Sanders' record on gun control
Sanders claimed Thursday that he's been a reliable supporter of gun control, and said that in 1988, "when it wasn’t popular, I ran on a platform of banning assault weapons and in fact lost that race for Congress."
Not only is there little evidence that this claim is true (Sanders did lose his 1988 congressional race, but multiple outlets have said the reason isn't so clear cut), but Sanders also omits that in the 31 years since that race, he has had a voting record that many gun control advocates consider checkered.
Between 1991 and 1993, he voted at least three times against different iterations of the “Brady Bill” that required waiting periods for people buying guns. He also opposed a 1996 measure that would have funded Centers for Disease Control to conduct research on gun violence. In 2005, he voted in favor of a law — the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act — that essentially protected gun makers from lawsuits from the families of victims of gun violence. After being roundly criticized for that position during the 2016 Democratic primary, Sanders co-sponsored legislation in 2017 to repeal that law.
In recent years, he has taken a stronger stance geared toward gun control, speaking (including during his campaign launch speech) about the need to expand background checks and ban assault weapons.
Williamson stands out
Look, it’s hard to stand out in a format like this, but Williamson really has. She’s made some, let’s say nontraditional points, and that's been something of a breath of fresh air that’s even playing pretty well among the Twitterati.
Swalwell and Sanders go head to head on gun control
Swalwell, Sanders debate gun control, weapons buy backsJune 28, 201902:58
Election Confessions: Some minds are changing, some more indecision
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg dominated the debate-night confessions on Election Confessions, a place readers write what they really think about the issues and the candidates in the 2020 election.
Some readers confessed a candidate met their mark ("...tonight Kamala proved to me she is Hillary 2.0 and this is a GOOD thing,"), others confessed giving up their previous pick ("Biden is (sadly) no longer my favorite...").
Have a confession you want to make? Start writing here.
Biden explains his Iraq War vote
Biden did not backtrack on his Iraq War vote, which he previously said was a mistake. He touted his foreign policy experience as Obama's vice president to help bring troops home from Iraq. He said he would make sure that as president he would only go to war to fight terrorists and not to give presidents broad war powers. But, he said, "never do it alone," adding that he would repair relationships with other countries.
"I know how to do it," he said.
It’s not quite the Cory Booker moment but...
Here’s a moment of levity for everyone.
Sanders draws contrast with Biden over Iraq
In answering a question about foreign policy, Sanders briefly but notably brought up Biden's vote in the Senate in 2002 authorizing the invasion of Iraq.
Biden's support for the Iraq war is widely believed to be a liability for his campaign.
A recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, for example, found that more than 40 percent of participants ages 18 to 29 said his track record on the issue made them less likely to support the former Delaware senator.
Who would you try to improve relations with off the bat?
The candidates were asked which foreign relationships they would focus on improving first:
Williamson: European leaders
Hickenlooper: The entire world
Yang: China
Buttigieg: "We have no idea which of our most important allies [Trump] will have pissed off most" by 2020
Biden: NATO
Sanders: "It's not one country. It's rebuilding trust in the United Nations."
Harris: NATO
Gillibrand: Iran
Bennet: European allies and every Central American country
Swalwell: "We need to break up with Russia and make up with NATO."
Biden 'within our right' to use 'smart guns'
Biden touted his work in the passage of the 1993 Brady Bill and other gun control measures and called for “smart guns.”
“No gun should be able to be sold unless your biometric measure could pull that trigger," he said. "It’s within our right to do that. We can do that. Our enemy is the gun manufacturers, not the NRA, the gun manufacturers.”