What does 'viral load' mean when it comes to COVID-19? "Viral load" is one of the more ominous-sounding medical terms emerging during the coronavirus outbreak. It's an important metric that virologists consider, but what exactly does it signify? Viral load simply means how much virus is present in any sample taken from a patient, whether it's blood or — in the case of COVID-19 — secretions collected during a deep nasal swab, said Marta Gaglia, an assistant professor of molecular biology and microbiology at the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. In the case of COVID-19, does the viral load make a patient more infectious? And does the amount of exposure matter when looking at cases? Read the full story on Today.com.







How to stay healthy while taking care of a loved one with COVID-19 Most Americans who test positive for the new coronavirus will ride out the disease at home. About 80% of COVID-19 patients experience a mild illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so they'll rely on family members — not doctors — to get better. But with a loved one shedding the contagious virus at home, is it inevitable that other members of the household will get sick, too, or is it possible to stay healthy? Read the full story at Today.com.







No new domestic cases in China for second day in row China's National Health Commission on Friday reported no new local coronavirus cases, which marked the second time it has done so since the epidemic began. There were 39 new cases reported on the mainland Thursday, but all were called "new imported confirmed cases." Deaths on the mainland rose by three, bringing the total dead to 3,248, according to the health commission's numbers. There have been 80,967 cases reported on the mainland in all, the national health commission said. Italy has surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus, with the country reporting 3,405 fatalities as of Thursday afternoon Eastern Time. The coronavirus outbreak began in China, but the World Health Organization said last week that Europe has become the new epicenter of the pandemic.







Invictus Games postpones, looks ahead to 2021 The Invictus Games scheduled for May 9-16 in The Hague have been postponed until next year because of coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the international competition for veterans announced Thursday. "We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021," organizers said in a statement. Prince Harry, patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said in a video that "this was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have to make."







Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo games MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, Japan — The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan. The flame, carried in a special canister, touched down amid growing doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers and the International Olympic Committee say it will, but postponement or cancellation is viewed increasingly as a possible option.