What happens if the House impeachment managers invoke Lev Parnas evidence?

Article II: Inside Impeachment — Lev Parnas speaks On Friday’s episode of Article II, host Steve Kornacki talks to Josh Lederman, national political reporter for NBC News, about the new allegations being made by indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and how these claims will factor into a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The two discuss: What’s in the trove of texts, voice mails and other records that were released for possible use during the impeachment trial.

Who is implicated by Parnas’s allegations.

The possible motivations behind his account.

How this new evidence will shape the fight over witnesses and other aspects of the Senate trial. Download the podcast. Share this -







History shows Chief Justice John Roberts could cast tie-breaking votes at Trump's impeachment trial A major question looms over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial: Will there be any witnesses? The decision will be up to a simple 51-vote majority of the Senate under the chamber's rules, meaning the 47 Democratic senators are looking for four Republicans to back their demand that several top current and former Trump administration officials testify. But there's another way witnesses could get called. Democrats could reach the simple majority threshold with just three Republican members if the presiding officer breaks the resulting 50-50 tie. In normal Senate business, that that job would fall to Vice President Mike Pence, the president of the Senate. But the rare instance of an impeachment trial is presided over by the chief justice, in this case John Roberts, who was officially sworn in for the role on Thursday. Read what precedent says about the chief justice as tie-breaker.






