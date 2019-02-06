What happens if resignations roil Virginia?

A rash of new developments surrounding the three top elected officials in Virginia have only led to more uncertainty about the state's political future.

At the start of the week, Virginia's woes seemed to begin and end with Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who admitted to appearing in blackface after it was discovered that racist images were included on his medical school yearbook page. Northam has bucked calls to resign and said that while he had previously donned blackface once, he did not appear in the racist yearbook photo.

But on Wednesday, Herring too admitted to wearing blackface, saying in a statement that he wanted to dress like a popular rapper at a party he attended at the age of 19 in 1980.

And the sexual assault allegation against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax only looks more serious as time goes on. Earlier this week, Fairfax sought to discredit the allegation by falsely claiming The Washington Post had looked into the accusation and found inconsistencies in her statement.

Now, the victim released a lengthy statement where she claims that Fairfax "forced" her to perform oral sex on him and that she "cannot believe, given my obvious distress, that Mr. Fairfax thought this force sexual act was consensual."

The whole mess brings up the question about the state's line of succession, if any combination of these politicians resign.

The state constitution says that if Northam resigns, Fairfax replaces him and can appoint his own lieutenant, who would have to face reelection this November.

If both Northam and Fairfax resign, then Herring becomes governor and gets to again appoint the lieutenant governor to fill the spot until November. Herring's attorney general position would be filled by a vote of the state assembly.

If all three resign, Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox, a Republican, would assume the position of governor.