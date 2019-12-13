What happens next? An impeachment trial road map

'Witch hunt,' 'sham,' 'hoax': Trump shreds impeachment process in first comments since vote Trump, talking to reporters alongside his Paraguayan counterpart, shredded the impeachment process, calling it a "witch hunt," a "sham," and a "hoax." "To be using this for a perfect phone call," he said, referring to the July 25 phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that was partly the basis for the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, is a "scam," he said. He added that it was "a horrible thing to be using the tool of impeachment," which, Trump said, "is supposed to be used in an emergency." Trump said Democrats were "trivializing impeachment." "It's a very bad thing for our country," he added. Trump accuses House Democrats of 'trivializing impeachment' 03:24 Trump predicted that the saga will eventually backfire on Democrats. "Someday there will be a Democrat president and a Republican House, and I suspect they’re going to, they’ll remember it," Trump said. "The people are disgusted," he continued. "No one has ever seen anything like this." Asked about whether he would prefer a brief Senate trial or one that is more drawn out, Trump responded, "I'll do long or short." "I wouldn't mind a long process," he said. "I'd like to see the whistleblower." Share this -







Rules committee to mark up impeachment Tuesday; full House vote likely Wednesday The House Rules Committee on Friday said it would hold a meeting Tuesday to consider a resolution impeaching Trump. Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern, D-Mass., said his panel will mark up the resolution Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. This meeting will dictate rules like length of floor debate for the full House vote that would follow. The mark-up meeting sets up a likely Wednesday vote by the full House on impeachment. Share this -







House Judiciary Committee to debate and vote on articles of impeachment The House Judiciary Committee will continue debating the articles of impeachment from Thursday 9 a.m. ET, ahead of an vote to approve them. That would then tee up a vote by the full House next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also holds her weekly press conference Thursday. Share this -







Reschenthaler says it's Schiff who has committed an abuse of power Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., called the impeachment effort by Democrats a “political hit job,” but said that it wasn’t Trump who committed an abuse of power. Instead, he said it was committed by Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. “If the Democrats really wants to charge somebody with abuse of power, they should look no further than Chairman Schiff,” he said. “The chairman used his subpoena power to subpoena individual phone records, then went through those records, singled out Devin Nunes, in an attempt to smear a ranking member. That's the abuse of power.” Reschenthaler accuses Schiff of abuse of power 04:26 Reschenthaler said that he was previously a district court judge and said he would have thrown out the case being made by Democrats at the preliminary level. Instead, he said, “If this were a court of law, Chairman Schiff would be facing sanctions or defending his law license.” Share this -







Raskin says he fears Trump's actions will be 'the new normal' if Congress doesn't hold him accountable Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in his remarks that he was a constitutional law and election law professor for 29 years, “studying teaching and defending the constitution of the United States.” He said that he fears there will be consequences if Democrats don’t hold Trump accountable. “I confess that I am afraid if we allow presidents to invite foreign governments to participate overtly or covertly in our elections, then this becomes in America, the new normal,” he said. Raskin wondered whether any of his GOP colleagues could at least admit that what Trump is accused of doing is wrong. “Even if our colleagues don't believe a shred of the overwhelming evidence that we've seen in this investigation, will one of them, will just one of them, say that it would be wrong for any president to commit the conduct this president is accused of? Will any of them say that the president of the United States should not drive foreign powers into our elections?" Share this -





