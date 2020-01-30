What if there's a tie vote? Everything you need to know about witnesses and Trump's trial Ahead of the vote on Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, GOP Senate leaders believe they will have just enough votes to block additional testimony and documents. In order for witness testimony to be approved, four Republicans in the Senate would need to vote alongside all Democrats. So far, only Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, has indicated he will vote in favor of witnesses, and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, has said it is likely she will, too. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has hinted at an interest in hearing from witnesses but has not provided a strong indication of how she will vote. Read the story. Share this -







Dershowitz tweets to critics: 'I did not say or imply that a candidate could do anything to reassure his reelection' The question on Wednesday, from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was: "As a matter of law, does it matter if there was a quid pro quo? Is it true quid pro quos are often used in foreign policy?" Dershowitz answered, "The only thing that would make the quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were, in some way illegal." He added: "If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment." He responded at length on Twitter Thursday morning to the ensuing criticism: Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn't actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC and some other media willfully distorted my answers. More to Come — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I said that the 3rd was often the reality of politics and that helping one's own re-election efforts cannot — by itself— necessarily be deemed corrupt. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I gave as an example mixed motive President Lindon's decision to send troops home from the battlefield to Indiana so that they would vote for his party. He genuinely believed that his party's victory in Indiana was essential to the war effort, but it also helped him politically. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I gave another hypothetical. President Obama promised to bomb Syrian military targets if Assad used chemical weapons. He broke his promise. (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 What it if turned out that a reason he broke his promise was that his political advisors warned him that bombing Syria would lose him votes among the hard left? (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 My point is that these are complex issues and that the Framers did not intend impeachment for mixed motive decisions that contain an element of personal partisan benefit. (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 Anyone watching my answer would know that it was in response to the manager's claim that any electoral benefit would constitute an impeachable quid pro quo. (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I pointed out how open ended that argument is because politicians honestly believe that their reelection helps the national interest. (MTC) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 I did not say or imply that a candidate could do anything to reassure his reelection, only that seeking help in an election is not necessarily corrupt, citing the Lincoln and Obama examples. Critics have an obligation to respond to what I said, not to create straw men to attack. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020







Article II: Inside Impeachment - Q&A time In the latest episode of Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC News correspondent covering Congress, about the first round of the question-and-answer period in the Senate trial. The two discuss: The Democrats' effort to convince their fellow senators to call new witnesses in the trial.

The Republicans’ strategy to argue that the president’s conduct is not impeachable.

Where the math in the Senate stands on witnesses as we head into day two of Q&A.







FIRST READ: Senate Republicans appear ready to fall in line on impeachment vote despite earlier concerns It's so revealing how Republicans' attitudes about the Ukraine scandal have evolved in just four months. We've gone from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., saying evidence of a quid pro quo would be "very disturbing," to GOP senators not willing to hear from John Bolton, who claims in a new book that President Trump told him he was linking Ukraine's security aid to investigating the Bidens. We've also moved from some GOP senators being opposed to a president asking a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a political rival — "Look, it is not appropriate for any candidate for federal office, certainly, including a sitting president, to ask for assistance from a foreign country," Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in September — to Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz now suggesting that a president could do almost anything to win re-election. That evolution tells you where we're likely headed. Get the rest of First Read.






