What if there's a tie vote?

Ahead of the vote Friday afternoon on whether to call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, GOP Senate leaders believe they will have just enough votes to block additional testimony and documents.

For witness testimony to be approved, four Republican senators would need to vote alongside all Democrats. So far, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah have indicated they will vote in favor of witnesses. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Friday night she would go over her notes from the week and carefully consider the question. But Lamar Alexander of Tennessee came out against calling for additional testimony, making it unlikely Democrats will get the 51 votes they need on the issue.

In the event of a 50-50 tie, the vote is expected to fail, as Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, is highly unlikely to weigh in. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Fox News earlier this week that a tie vote would be "tricky" because "there's a question of how much sway the presiding officer would have over that dynamic." Roberts "could" decide to break the tie, he said, "And then, if 51 senators don't like the decision, you could overrule the presiding officer. So we are getting into some territory that's probably uncharted here."