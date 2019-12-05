What Judiciary members are saying about articles of impeachment NBC News spoke to several members of the House Judiciary Committee and many of them indicated they want to see aspects related to the Mueller report included in articles of impeachment in addition to the Ukraine controversy. As a reminder, the Judiciary Committee is the panel most familiar with the Mueller report as they did a long investigation earlier this year about it and dealt with the White House blocking many of their requests. So it makes sense many of them would push to include the work they did in the articles. The decision of what articles get drafted will ultimately be left up to Pelosi and the six committee chairs investigating Trump. Both House Intel Chair Adam Schiff and Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not engage in speculating what the articles will look like, or whether they will be more narrow or broad. Bottom line: we have to wait and see what articles get drafted and if they include just a narrow Ukraine scope or broader going back to the Mueller report. Share this -







Scalise defends Nunes, says Pelosi 'unraveling' Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Scalise said Pelosi was "unraveling, yelling at reporters" during her press conference earlier because the Democrats aren't accomplishing anything. "I think the biggest disappointment of all of this is what's not getting done. And I think that's really why you're starting to see, you know, today, Pelosi just unraveling yelling at reporters, because they know when they go back home to their districts, they can't talk about things they have accomplished for hardworking families, all they've spent the majority doing for the last 11 months is focused on harassing and impeaching the president," he said. Asked about Nunes' phone conversations as documented in the Intelligence Committee's report, Scalise defended the California lawmaker and pivoted by attacking Schiff. "I mean, you can ask Devin what those conversations were I don't know what they were, you know, but I mean, he's had conversations with a lot of people. Nobody suggested that there was wrongdoing discussed in the conversations. You know the real question is under what authority was being used to go and spy on members of Congress and on members of the press."







Schiff: Pelosi announcement 'a significant milestone' Schiff spoke briefly with reporters on Thursday about Pelosi's announcement that the House would be moving forward with drafting articles of impeachment against Trump. He called her announcement "a significant milestone" and said "I support the Speaker's decision" but would not go as far as to say he is personally supportive of impeaching the president. Schiff said he will be "engaged in the process" but wouldn't elaborate when asked if he would be involved in drafting the articles. He also wouldn't get into if the Intelligence Committee has issued other subpoenas since their last impeachment inquiry hearing and said they are still "considering what next steps to take in our investigation" when asked if they might take contempt action against the 12 witnesses that didn't comply.







Giuliani in Ukraine meeting with Shokin, Lutsenko A source directly involved in Rudy Giuliani's trip to Europe confirms to NBC News that Giuliani is currently in Kyiv conducting interviews as part of his investigation into the Bidens and his bid to undercut the credibility of the impeachment investigation. Giuliani conducted interviews on Thursday and has more scheduled in Kyiv for Friday, the individual says. Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk are both on Giuliani's list of interviews, the individual says. Giuliani has thus far declined to confirm the trip to NBC. His stop in Kyiv comes after an earlier stop this week in Budapest. NBC News reported previously that Giuliani had a private dinner Tuesday evening with the U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, David Cornstein. The reporter from One America News Network that is traveling with Giuliani, Chanel Rion, confirmed on Twitter that Giuliani was with her for her interview in Budapest this week with former Prosecutor-General Yuriy Lutsenko. She says that Lutsebko said that Marie Yovanovitch lied under oath in the impeachment hearings. Rion has not responded to a request for comment from NBC News.







Graham says he won't subpoena Schiff's phone records Graham talked to reporters about Pelosi's impeachment announcement, calling the process "a joke" and adding, "I don't trust Nadler to find the truth." Asked if he would subpoena House members' phone records, Graham says, "No I don't have any desire to subpoena Adam Schiff's phone records. We're not going to do that." "When House members and senators start subpoenaing each other as part of oversight, the whole system breaks down," he said. GOP Rep. Jim Banks on Wednesday sent a letter to Graham requesting that the Senate Judiciary Chair issue a subpoena for Schiff's phone records.







OPINION: With Trump's impeachment, Republicans think nobody's done the reading. Let's prove them wrong. Whether it's a case of projection, an assumption or just a deep-seated hope, Republicans in the impeachment hearings Wednesday revealed their expectation that no one's really done the reading when it comes to the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment. "You couldn't have possibly actually digested the Adam Schiff report from yesterday or the Republican response [from Monday] in any real way," House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., told the assembled legal scholars set to testify before the committee. One of those witnesses, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, begged to differ. "Here, Mr. Collins, I would like to say to you, sir, that I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing because I would not speak about these things without reviewing the facts. So I'm insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor, I don't care about those facts." Of course, Collins had plenty of reason to assume that the witnesses hadn't done the reading, as many of his Republican colleagues had already proudly pronounced themselves unfamiliar with the evidence assembled by the Intelligence Committee. Read the full opinion piece.







Conway: 'More likely' Trump would participate in Senate trial than House Kellyanne Conway spoke to reporters in the White House briefing room for over half an hour, where she discussed the White House strategy for impeachment going forward and whether Trump officials would participate in the process. Conway said it was "more likely" that Trump would participate in a potential Senate trial than in the House process. "It's more likely because that's a Senate trial, that's more familiar with our due process and more in keeping with and more compliant with our due process system where you get to introduce live witnesses, cross-examine, challenge other people," she said. Asked whether witnesses such as Mulvaney or Pence would participate, Conway said, "We'll see but remember they don't bear burden to prove claims." The administration has stonewalled attempts to get information from key witnesses such as Mulvaney and Pompeo.






