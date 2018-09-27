What to know— and how to watch — the Senate hearing

Another Republican governor has come out in opposition to a planned Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

"The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation," Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted shortly after the hearing began. "There should be no vote in the Senate."

Baker, who enjoys one of the highest approval ratings of any governor in the country, is up for reelection this cycle but expected to skate to an easy victory in heavily Democratic Massachusetts.

Baker joins outgoing Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich, who said in a statement earlier this week that a delay in the vote would be "in the best interest of our country and the integrity of the court."