What's in the bag? Oscar nominees are lavished with $225k of gifts

Oscar nominations for acting and directing come with more than prestige.

According to Reuters, even if they don't take home a trophy, Oscars nominees like Renee Zellweger and Antonio Banderas will be walking away with a $225,000 gift bag.

The gift bag is not affiliated with the academy, and instead arranged by the LA-based company Distinctive Assets, Reuters said.

“It’s the highest value we’ve ever put together,” founder Lash Fary told Reuters, adding it's been a tradition now for 18 year.

The 70-plus item bag includes a 12-day cruise, and $20k of facial rejuvenation treatments. It also includes a 24-carat gold-plated vape pen!

