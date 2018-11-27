What's been on the MS-Sen airwaves

Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday to settle the state's Senate runoff, a bitterly-divided contest between Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and former Democratic Rep. Mike Espy.
The state's heavy Republican leanings (it's been more than four decades since a Democratic presidential nominee won the state, and almost as long since it had a Democratic senator) make Hyde-Smith the favorite. But racial tensions have injected uncertainty into the race, with Hyde-Smith forced onto the defensive after a few controversial comments and stories emerged in the race's final weeks.
Since Nov. 8, there's been about $4.7 million spent on the air—$3.15 million coming from Republicans and $1.55 million coming from Democrats. Two Republican groups, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Senate Leadership Fund (the super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) have each spent about a million dollars.
Here's a look at the ads that have gone up in the final week of the race, according to the ad trackers at Advertising Analytics.
Pro-Hyde-Smith
- Hyde-Smith's campaign dropped a spot last week that hits Espy for his lobbying relationship with the Ivory Coast, linking him to the country's dictator
- The NRSC's closing arguments echo the common refrain from red-state Republicans this cycle—a vote for a Democrat is a vote against President Trump's agenda. One spot seeks to frame Espy as a card-carrying liberal, while the other uses Trump's words to warn about the Democratic Party's agenda in general
Pro-Espy
Espy's campaign dropped three ads in the final week, looking to attack Hyde Smith from all angles.
- The first plays up her controversial comment that she would be "on the front row" if a supporter "invited me to a public hanging"
- The second criticizes her on Hurricane Katrina recovery
- And the third seeks to tar Hyde-Smith with the stink of politics as usual, accusing her of wasting taxpayer dollars and tying her to the push to cut coverage for those with preexisting condition
Senate Majority PAC, the only Democratic outside group with a serious presence on the airwaves, launched a spot centered on health care that highlights her time lobbying for health-care groups