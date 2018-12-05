Bush was caught on video passing a cough drop to the former first lady during John McCain's funeral service in September — and appeared to slip her something sweet ahead of his father's ceremony today, too.
What's next following Bush's state funeral
With the former president's state funeral service in Washington, D.C., concluded, Bush's casket, accompanied by his family, will now board a government plane and head toward Houston, where ceremonial events and remembrances will continue through Thursday.
Thursday morning, another funeral service will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where Bush's grandson, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, and former Secretary of State James Baker will eulogize the former president.
Bush told CNN that his grandfather's funeral was an opportunity for the nation to "put politics aside."
Following that service, the casket and family will board a train toward College Station, Texas, home of Texas A&M University and the George Bush Presidential Library. The 41st president will then be buried at a nearby gravesite.
Card: Bush's funeral marked 'disappearance' of tribalism that has 'captured America'
Andrew Card, who served as secretary of transportation under George H.W. Bush and later as former President George W. Bush's chief of staff, told NBC News that Bush's funeral was reflective of his decency and respect for others.
"I found this to be very moving, it was emotional, it was wonderful to see the world coming together to do this," Card said, adding "We saw the former presidents, we saw the president of the United States, this was not a political event, this wasn't a partisan event, this was a celebration of a life well lived and a country served extremely well."
The ceremony marked a "disappearance" of tribalism that has "captured America for so long," Card continued.
"He respected individuals who served, even when he didn't agree with what they had to say," Card said.
How Bush responded when he heard his own eulogy
NBC's Willie Geist reports that Jon Meacham, biographer and friend to the former president, read the eulogy he delivered today to Bush before his death.
Here's how Bush responded.
NBC's Willie Geist reports that Jon Meacham, biographer and friend to the former president, read the eulogy he delivered today to Bush before his death.

After hearing his own eulogy, President Bush said, characteristically: "That's a lot about me, Jon."
After hearing his own eulogy, President Bush said, characteristically: “That’s a lot about me, Jon.” #Bush41
Funeral attendees stand during last hymn as Bush's casket carried down the aisle
The service is nearing its end, and as the final hymn is sung, the casket is carried down the aisle in procession.
The Bush family, again escorted by Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard, followed the casket out of the cathedral.
Prince Charles filed out behind Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and John Roberts, but as he passed them, they did not appear to exchange any words.
Analysis: W. eulogy exceeded my expectations
I didn't have high expectations for George W. Bush's eulogy for his father. The fraught relationship between them, chronicled in Jacob Weisberg's book, "The Bush Tragedy," suggested it might be cliche-ridden and well short of moving.
It wasn't.
This was a fine moment for George W., a tough moment — as any son who has ever eulogized his beloved father (as I have) must know.
43 was, by almost all accounts, a worse president than 41, who himself wasn't a "great president," no matter what the commentary has been this week. But the better angels of the family — and the nation — came through. Among the lines from his eldest son that rang true for me, as a longtime critics of the Bushes:
"He looked for the good in each person, and he usually found it."
"He showed us how setbacks can strengthen."
"He could tease and needle but never out of malice."
"He was born with just two settings — full throttle, then sleep."
When George W. Bush broke down at the end of his eulogy, it brought a tear to my eye.
I was not crying over the death of his father. He was 94, and his death is no tragedy. And I wasn't crying over the authenticity and beauty of his son's love, though it was moving. I was sad because the Bush family, for all its leadership mistakes over the years, represents a tradition of service and honor and decency in this country that is at risk.
Let's hope these days of mourning can remind us that the generation that won World War II and built a great nation — a man who represented our better selves, or at least an aspiration to love and respect and decency — can inspire us to repair our country.
Jonathan Alter is an NBC News political contributor and analyst. His books include "The Center Holds: Obama and His Enemies" and "The Promise."
Prohibition ended 85 years ago today, NBC's presidential historian notes
Bush's pastor jokes about service dog Sully's popularity
The Rev. Russell Levenson of St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston spoke at former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral on Wednesday, following an emotional eulogy from former President George W. Bush.
Levenson drew some laughs from the audience when he began by mentioning how the 41st president's wife Barbara, who died earlier this year, would note that his sermons would go on just a bit too long.
Levenson also discussed Bush's final days, noting that former Secretary of State James Baker, Bush's longtime friend, was by his side at the very end. (George W. Bush, in his tribute minutes earlier, said that Baker sneaked his father Grey Goose vodka and steaks from Morton's when he was in the hospital.)
Also getting a hat tip from the pulpit: Sully, the service dog with the former president in his final months. The dog, said Levenson, seemingly "has gotten more press than the president in recent days."
"Mr. President, mission complete," Levenson said, in reference to Bush's stint as a military aviator. "Welcome to your eternal home, where ceiling and visibility are unlimited and life goes on forever."
'The best father a son or daughter could have': George W. Bush chokes up as he ends eulogy
