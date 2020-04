What scams should I watch for during the coronavirus outbreak? The watchdog for the U.S. Health and Human Services Department has issued a fraud alert for coronavirus scams such as fraudulent testing kits and treatment across the country. A spokesperson for the HHS inspector general says telemarketers have been calling people offering fake coronavirus tests while other scammers have been looking to hire phony technicians to swab multiple people, charge them for tests, but never provide results. The inspector general's agents have also noticed an uptick in “door to door visits and social media ads about unapproved treatments.” Other scams have offered fake telemedicine as part of an identity theft scheme, the inspector general warned. The office has also found fake charities applying for grants to help people in the community who are needy. Share this -







Texas Lt. Gov.: Grandparents aren't afraid to die to get economy going again Dan Patrick, Texas' Republican lieutenant governor, on Monday night suggested that he and other grandparents would be willing to risk their health and even lives in order for the United States to "get back to work" amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Those of us who are 70 plus, we'll take care of ourselves. But don't sacrifice the country," Patrick said on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Read the full story here.







Hospitals limiting visitors in delivery rooms Mothers-to-be spend months perfecting their birth plans. And while births often don't go according to those plans, most women find comfort in knowing they have support — and at least one person advocating for their wishes. Yet thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, this may not be the case for women delivering babies in the next few months. Hospitals across the country are limiting visitors and the number of people who can be in a room with a woman while she gives birth. One hospital in New York City has enacted the strictest policy yet: Banning partners from delivery rooms. Read the full story here.







Department of Homeland Security delays 'Remain in Mexico' hearings The federal government on Monday delayed upcoming hearings for asylum-seekers who have been detained and are awaiting U.S. court proceedings in Mexico. In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said that detainees who have hearings within the next month under the Migrant Protection Protocol program — also known as "Remain in Mexico" — will be rescheduled. The department said that migrants should present themselves to border agents on their previously scheduled dates to get a new court hearing. A coalition of lawyers and judges called on the government last week to shutter immigration courts and delay hearings for migrants in response to the coronavirus pandemic.







More inmates released from Rikers Island 75 people with very limited time left on their sentences have been released from Rikers Island. We're making final decisions on another 200 candidates for potential release this evening. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 24, 2020







Hawaii, Alaska close businesses, tell residents to stay home Hawaii and Alaska ordered businesses shuttered and told residents to stay home on Monday, becoming the latest states to implement sweeping measures in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus. In Hawaii, where 77 cases have been confirmed, Gov. David Ige said that beginning Wednesday, people should leave their homes only to go to the grocery store, bank or another "essential" business. He said outdoor exercise is allowed as long people remain six feet apart from each other. "The threat of COVID-19 is unprecedented, and it requires even more actions," he said. In Alaska, officials closed hair salons, barbershops and other businesses where people gather. Visitors from out of state will also be required to self-quarantine for two weeks. The orders go into effect Tuesday and Wednesday, Alaska Department of Health Commissioner Adam Crum told reporters.







Trump order makes it a crime to stockpile medical supplies WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order making it a crime to excessively stockpile personal protective equipment that is needed by medical personnel fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has already launched investigations into people who are hoarding supplies and price gouging. "If you are sitting on a warehouse with surgical masks, you will be hearing a knock on your door," he said. The executive order allows the president to designate some items as "scarce." No specific items have been identified yet and the Justice Department will work with Health and Human Services to enforce the president's order.







Las Vegas' neon lights go dark as outbreak leaves thousands unemployed Most of the exterior building lights at Paris Las Vegas, including on its 50-story replica Eiffel Tower, are turned off except for the marquee as parts of the Las Vegas Strip go dark as a result of the statewide shutdown on March 19, 2020. Ethan Miller / Getty Images The coronavirus pandemic has caused a wave of restaurant, bar and casino closures across the country, as state officials from California to Vermont have scrambled to reduce large gatherings of people to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to the American Gaming Association, at least 973 commercial and tribal casinos — or 98 percent of all gaming properties in the United State — have closed, directly affecting about 649,000 casino gaming employees. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide order last Tuesday shutting down casinos and restaurants for 30 days — which police began enforcing Friday — came after health officials reported the state's first coronavirus death, a Clark County man in his 60s. As of Monday afternoon, there were 245 reported coronavirus cases in the state and four deaths. The impact of the sweeping closures was felt immediately in tourism-reliant Las Vegas. It's a city where card dealers, servers, bartenders, housekeepers and others keep the 24/7 revelry running for about 40 million visitors a year. By early Wednesday morning, after the governor's order, barricades were placed outside casino doors. Cash machines were emptied. Slot machine screens were turned off. Tables had been wiped down and bar stools stored. Read the full story here.