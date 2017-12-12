What to watch for tonight when polls close

Thanks for joining us tonight.

NBC News' Jonathan Allen, reporting from Alabama, broke down which counties he’ll be watching as tonight’s returns come in after polls close at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET).

First up: We'll be keeping a close eye on Talladega County: It's Alabama’s bellwether.

If Moore wins here, even by a small yet comfortable margin, that would suggest that Republicans across the state haven't abandoned him enough to cost him the election. On the other hand, if Jones is running even with Moore or ahead of him in Talladega, that would likely indicate a good night for the Democrats.

Read the full story here.