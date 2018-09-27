What's the deal with Georgetown Prep?

There will be a lot of talk about the culture at Georgetown Prep, the Jesuit school that graduated Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and a long line of government, business and sports luminaries, from former Rep. John Dingell and former Sen. Chris Dodd to Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Yankees GM Brian Cashman.

Prep, located in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside D.C., has assiduously defended its reputation as a sanctuary of learning and service in recent days.

But it’s had some scandals, like the “butting” ritual described in the Washington Post in 1991.