What's next for the trial As the defense makes its way through closing arguments, senators and observers are preparing for the next phase of the trial: the question and answer portion. After speaking to aides and looking at historical precedent, here’s what we are currently expecting: The organizing resolution allows for 16 hours of Q+A. That’s not specified to be equally divided, but we expect the questions to alternate between parties.

The questions must be written and are delivered, one-by-one, from either McConnell or Schumer on a piece of paper (via a clerk) to the Chief Justice at the dais.

The Chief Justice will then read the names of the senator or senators offering the question, the specific trial team to which the question is directed, and then the question itself.

In 1999, the person answering the question had 5 minutes to respond, and each question was to be directed to only one side.

If one side runs out of questions, then the other party with questions keeps going.

Hypothetically, if both sides come to the conclusion that they no longer have questions before the 16 hours has concluded then they could agree to conclude early.

There’s no specification of how many days this will take. In 1999, it was done over three days, but that third day also included a debate and vote on the second organizing resolution to establish witness depositions.

There is no rebuttal baked-in to the rules, but the 1999 trial allowed for some responses.

There can be bipartisan questions. In fact, in 1999 Sen. Susan Collins was part of the only bipartisan question submitted as a part of that trial. Senate Democrats were asked to submit their questions to Schumer's office by midnight on Friday (that doesn't preclude new questions from being introduced after Friday, though.) Senators are not expected to begin the Q&A portion on Tuesday.







Poll: Three-quarters of voters say witnesses should testify New Quinnipiac poll:



Registered voters say 75–20% that witnesses should be allowed to testify in the impeachment trial



Support for witness testimony includes 49% of Republicans, 95% of Democrats, and 75% of independents. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 28, 2020 Share this -







McConnell concludes Tuesday's trial by laying out Q&A rules The White House defense team used just under 10 hours to give their defense. McConnell then said that a deal has been made on the Q+A period of the trial, which will include: WEDNESDAY: At 1 p.m, 8 hours alternating between majority and minority sides.

THURSDAY: Up to 8 hours alternating between sides for up to eight hours.

Chief Justice Roberts said he will go with the 1999 precedent of giving 5 minutes per response.







Schiff rejects Sekulow claim that Bolton allegations are irrelevant Schiff, responding to an argument Sekulow made that Bolton's claims about Trump and Ukraine are inadmissible, said, "Once again, the president's team, in only a way they could, have further made the case for calling John Bolton." Earlier Tuesday, Sekulow dismissed Bolton's claim that Trump had admitted to tying Ukraine aid to the Biden investigation, an assertion made in an unpublished manuscript by Bolton as reported by The New York Times on Sunday, saying the claims were inadmissible at trial. "Are you going to allow proceedings on impeachment to go from a New York Times report about someone that says what they hear is in a manuscript?" Sekulow said. "Is that where we are? I don't think so. I hope not." Schiff also responded to Sekulow's argument that the issues surrounding Ukraine are merely due to a policy disagreement. "I suppose that's the difference: Americans don't believe as a matter of policy the president should be able to behave as corruptly as he chooses," Schiff said. He added that "there's a subtext here which is essentially the president's defense team saying, yes, he's guilty, we know he's guilty, and we have to fall back on the fallback of all time, which is, 'So what?'" Sekulow criticizes the use of 'unsourced' report on Bolton's book Jan. 28, 2020 01:14







GOP Sen. Braun on Trump's conduct: 'We knew what we were getting' Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., during a brief break in the trial, said of Trump's behavior: Well, this is what we signed up for. "I've been a Trump supporter for the agenda," Braun, who was elected in 2018, told NBC News. "I've come here to work on health care, I was one of the first guys to join the Climate Caucus. I think it's a big deal." "When it comes to the president's behavior and style, we knew what we were getting here," he added, saying Trump was elected to shake up the establishment. It's an interesting argument to make as the president faces impeachment over his behavior, pushing Ukraine to probe the Bidens and Democrats as he withheld aid and an official White House visit to the country's president. Democrats alleged he abused his power and obstructed Congress' investigation. Braun on Trump's behavior: 'We knew what we were getting there' Jan. 28, 2020 00:59







Cipollone delivers last defense presentation: 'I think we've made our case' White House counsel Pat Cipollone began the last presentation of the Trump defense team by telling senators, "I think we've made our case." "All you need in this case is the Constitution and your common sense," Cipollone said. "You know what the right answer is in your heart. You know what the right answer is for your country. You know what the right answer is for the American people," he added. Cipollone, whose presentation lasted only about 10 minutes, then played a video of several members of the House who spoke during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998 — including Rep. Jerry Nadler and then-Rep. Chuck Schumer, both New York Democrats. Cipollone then wrapped up his remarks. "This should end now, as quickly as possible," he said. Cipollone uses 'prophetic' video of Democrats arguing against impeachment Jan. 28, 2020 03:11






