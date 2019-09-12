What's at stake at the Democratic presidential debate? Lots of money
WASHINGTON — There's a lot at stake for Democrats on tonight's presidential debate stage, including money. A strong performance can help the rich get richer or pull a campaign from the brink of insolvency.
That's what we saw after the first debate in June, according to campaign finance reports as well as data from ActBlue, the online fundraising tool used by just about all Democratic campaigns.
The day before Julián Castro's first debate appearance, he raised under $20,000 from itemized donors and ActBlue donations. But the day after a buzzy debate showing that included a tangle with Beto O'Rourke on immigration, Castro raised almost $330,000.
Kamala Harris saw an astronomical bump too — she went from raising $68,000 the day before her debate to raising $574,000 on the day of her debate and $1.8 million the following day, after she locked horns with Joe Biden.
So as candidates all tussle for a break-out moment, remember that there are some major incentives to be the candidate everyone's talking about when the dust settles.
Klobuchar opens with swing at Warren
Klobuchar appeared to take the first indirect swipe at Warren in her opening statement Thursday.
Projecting herself as a choice for Democrats who want something other than the ideological extremes, Klobuchar played off of Warren's "I’ve got a plan for that" refrain without mentioning her fellow senator by name.
"I’ve got a better way," Klobuchar said.
Mayor Pete jokes about Yang’s cash giveaway
Buttigieg took a brief pause after Yang announced his contest to give $12,000 to 10 Americans, before joking, “It’s original, I’ll give you that.” Just beforehand, Klobuchar was seen giggling after Yang’s announcement.
Yang has repeatedly cited Alaska as his model for UBI
Yang announced a contest on stage for 10 people to win $12,000. In campaigning, he's repeatedly cited Alaska's model for "Universal Basic Income" as evidence that his "Freedom Dividend" would work. Here's more on that.
Beto centers opening statement on El Paso shooting
O’Rourke made August’s El Paso shooting central to his opening statement. Taking place in his hometown, the tragedy has played a major role in his campaign over the past month.
Klobuchar takes the 'Apollo 13' line
Someone was going to do it, and Klobuchar went ahead and grabbed the early initiative. When referring to the president, she offered the classic line: "Houston, we have a problem."
NBC News Digital correspondent and Houston resident Mike Hixenbaugh was... not impressed.
Buttigieg spending big on Facebook
Mayor Pete is making major Facebook buys.
Buttigieg has aggressively ramped up his spending on the social network, according to the company's ads archive. Rob Goldman, vice president of ads at Facebook, tweeted out that Buttigieg had been the top political ad spender from Sept. 4 to 10, dropping more than $438,000.
And it wasn't close. He doubled the deep-pocketed Tom Steyer and and tripled Bernie Sanders.
The Democratic candidates take the stage
Joe Biden tops in Google searches
Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently the most Googled Democratic candidate — but he hasn't been in that position long.
Data from Google Trends shows that a variety of candidates have occupied the top spot at various points in 2019, including at least one candidate who isn't on tonight's debate stage (ahem, Marianne Williamson).
Check out the animation below to track the candidates search ranks.
OPINION: The Democratic debate format always emphasizes policy. But presidents don't legislate.
Every recent president has campaigned on big legislative efforts that never came to fruition because Congress wasn’t interested. Yet every recent presidential debate has seen the moderators zeroed in on the details of candidates’ legislative proposals, doing voters a disservice.
If earlier debates are any indication, a hefty amount of time during Thursday’s pared-down third Democratic debate will be spent on the details of the candidates’ various legislative plans — particularly health care, which tops the list of policy priorities for Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters in surveys like Pew’s.
How do you really feel about the 2020 candidates?
Write your own confession about the 2020 election, the Democratic candidates on tonight's debate stage, the state of the country and more — anonymously.
Andrew Yang is getting in ‘Formation’ for tonight
Yang was prepping for the Democratic debate — in characteristically tie-less attire — by getting down to Beyoncé’s “Formation.” A video of the entrepreneur showing off his dance moves while the song played on a TV was shared on his 2020 Instagram account with the caption "Warming up ... " and was posted by others on Twitter.