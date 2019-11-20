NBC News
13m ago / 10:43 PM UTC
Where the candidates stand on key issues
If the past debates are any indication, Wednesday night could feature discussions about health care, immigration, gun control and foreign policy.
With 10 candidates on stage, it can be hard to keep track of where each one stands. Luckily, NBC News has you covered.
Here's where the candidates stand on key issues.
Alex Seitz-Wald, Ben Kamisar and Robin Muccari
14m ago / 10:43 PM UTC
Who's on stage tonight?
Here are the 10 candidates who will be on stage tonight:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Billionaire Tom Steyer
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Among those absent from the debate are Housing Secretary Julián Castro, who has qualified for all the debates until now and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who dropped out earlier this month.
The bar to qualify for the November debate, set by Democratic National Committee, was the highest thus far.
Dareh Gregorian
15m ago / 10:42 PM UTC
How to watch the November Democratic debate: Schedule, rules and more
The Democratic presidential primary debate on Wednesday will feature Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren standing center stage, flanked by Bernie Sanders and a rising Pete Buttigieg — and will be missing a couple of familiar faces.
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Buttigieg will likely capture more attention from his fellow candidates after recent polling shows him leading the field in Iowa, while Warren can expect a barrage of questions about changes to her Medicare for All plan.
The field of 10 candidates expected to take the stage at Tyler Perry Studios — fewer than the 12 at October's debate — will be missing some familiar faces.
Here's what to expect from tonight's event.
NBC News
2h ago / 9:25 PM UTC