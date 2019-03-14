Where does ‘Beto’ come from?

WASHINGTON — Beyond whether he can maintain his fundraising and crowd-size advantages from 2018, there’s another question for the newest entrant in the 2020 presidential race: Why does Robert Francis O’Rourke go by “Beto”?

Well, it's a Spanish nickname for someone named Roberto – it’s like Bobby being short for Robert (it's pronounced BET-toe, not BAY-toe).

It's not unheard of for white Texas kids and adults on the border having Latino nicknames, especially those from more prominent families.

Perhaps the best example of this is King Ranch heir Stephen “Tio” Kleberg – “Tio” is uncle in Spanish.

The name “Beto” has been an issue before, coming up in O’Rourke’s 2018 Senate race against Ted Cruz, whose own given name is Rafael Edward Cruz.

In 2018, the Dallas Morning News reported that O’Rourke’s late father, Pat O’Rourke, called him Beto because he thought it would help his son if he ever wanted a political future in El Paso. Pat O'Rourke served as a local county commissioner before an unsuccessful congressional bid.

And, as it turned out, Beto defeated incumbent Rep. Silvestre Reyes, D-Texas, in the 2012 Democratic primary.

When told of his father’s motivations, O’Rourke said, per the Dallas Morning News, “I believe it, I believe it,” adding: “He was farsighted in that way. ... He loved this community and imparted his love of this community to me. It’s helped shape who I am today.”

(Mark Murray was born and raised in McAllen, Texas on the U.S.-Mexico border).