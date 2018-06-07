Feedback

Where health care, jobs and gun issue voters stand on the midterms

For all the attention paid in Washington to the churn of daily controversies from the White House, American voters say that health care and the economy remain their top issues heading into the November midterms, according to a new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal. 

Nearly four-in-ten voters (38 percent) call health care either their first or second most important issue when it comes to deciding their midterm vote. What's more, among that group, Democrats have a dramatic advantage, with 67 percent of health care voters saying they'd prefer to see Democrats in control in Washington after the midterms, compared with 21 percent who would prefer that the GOP remain in charge. 

On the economy, Republicans appear to have the upper hand. Of the 37 percent of voters who say the economy is one of their top issues, 51 percent prefer GOP control of Congress, versus 38 percent who favor Democrats. 

But perhaps most striking is the interest in guns as a campaign issue.

About a quarter of voters say that the issue of guns is a major factor in their midterm vote. But despite conventional wisdom in the past that guns were mainly an animating issue for pro-gun-rights Republicans, Democrats have an advantage in this group now, with 58 percent favoring Democratic control of Congress compared with 33 percent who'd like to see Republicans in the majority. 

by

Ali Vitali

Braun up with first general election ad in IN-SEN

Indiana GOP Senate nominee Mike Braun is up with his first TV ad of the general election, hitting familiar themes about his outsider status and background as a businessman. 

Braun faces vulnerable Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly in November. 

Watch the ad below. 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

So, how much did all those TV ads in California get the candidates?

Antonio Villaraigosa’s failure to finish in the top two in yesterday’s California primary was a particularly jarring defeat given the amount of money that he and his political allies spent on the campaign.

Altogether, he and the charter-school-backing outside group that supported him dished out more than $19 million on TV ads, according to ad-buying trackers Advertising Analytics.

With his disappointing distant third-place finish, that means that each vote for Villairagosa cost more than $36 in TV ad dollars.

Compare that to first place finisher Gavin Newsom, who also spent a pretty penny on the airwaves but still clocked in at just more than $11 per vote.

That’s less than state treasurer John Chiang, who spent more than $5 million on the air for about 362,000 votes, turning in a $14 price tag for each supporter.

And, of course, there’s second place winner John Cox, who easily cruised to the top two despite only about $1.7 million in TV ads between his own campaign and outside groups.  The cost in TV ads for each Cox voter? Just $1.65. 

Emma Barnett

How does Bob Menendez’s primary performance compare to the past?

Democratic incumbent Senator Bob Menendez, D-NJ, received just 62 percent of the votes last night in New Jersey’s Senate primary.

Menendez has served since 2006 but faced a long-running criminal corruption probe before charges were dropped earlier this year. He faced what was assumed to be a nominal challenge by Lisa McCormick, a virtually unknown community newspaper publisher. McCormick did not report raising any money in the race, according to FEC reports.

The only other time Menendez has faced a primary challenger for his seat was back when he first ran for a full term in 2006 against James D. Kelly, when he received 84 percent of the votes. (Menendez was appointed to the seat earlier that year.) 

While Menendez is now free of corruption charges, it is difficult to ignore a potential correlation between the controversy and the tepid support from primary voters now. With a race this close, a stronger Democratic challenger might have been able to beat Menendez.

Menendez faces pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin in the November general election. 

An election result you may have missed: Dems celebrate another state legislative flip

After a busy primary night, here's one result that you may have missed — and it's got Democrats fired up. 

Democrats flipped their 42nd state legislative seat last night in Missouri, with Democrat Lauren Arthur beating Republican Kevin Corlew by nearly 20 points in a state Senate district that Trump won by five points in 2016.

The flip in the Kansas City suburbs is a dramatic reversal and a first big test of party strength less than a week after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation. 

Arthur will be the first Democrat to hold the seat in more than a decade. 

Here's more on the race, from the Kansas City Star.

Mike Memoli

Montana governor pushes for more transparency on donors

WASHINGTON — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock thinks the American political system could learn a thing or two from NASCAR.

Speaking about campaign finance laws in a speech to a Democratic think tank Tuesday, the potential 2020 hopeful decried the outsized influence of dark money groups who he said were “eroding our democracy” in the wake of the Citizens United decision.

If such contributions can’t be prohibited, Bullock said one solution is to insist on new disclosure requirements.

“Tattooed across NASCAR drivers’ jumpsuits, and every square inch of their cars are the logos of the companies sponsoring the teams, underwriting the costs, paying their salaries,” he said. “If elected officials are going to be like NASCAR drivers — sponsored and supported by various special interests — we ought to at least know who’s doing the sponsoring and spending.”

Bullock, speaking at the Center for American Progress in Washington, pointed to a Montana law he signed that required all advocacy groups to disclose donations and spending that occurs within 90 days of elections. He also announced that he would sign a new executive order requiring that any entities seeking state government contracts of greater than $2,500 to disclose their political spending.

Bullock opened his address by talking about his experience being elected governor twice in a state that also supported President Trump in 2016 by more than 20 percentage points. Asked by a reporter after about his future political plans, the two-term governor said his focus was on electing Democrats in 2018, including his state’s senior senator, Jon Tester.

“2020 is a long time away,” he said, but added: “I think I have an important voice to be part of that conversation.”

Have news fatigue? You're not alone.

If you just can't get enough of the constant thrum of the news cycle these days — welp, most of your fellow Americans disagree.

New findings from the Pew Research Center released Tuesday suggest that nearly seven-in-ten Americans (68 percent) say that they feel "worn out by the amount of news," while only 30 percent say they like the amount of news they get. 

News fatigue is particularly pronounced among Republicans, the survey found. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they felt burned out by the news, while just 21 percent felt like they were getting the right share. 

That's compared to 61 percent of Democrats who say they're exhausted by the news and 37 percent who disagree. 

News fatigue is also particularly common among those who only follow the news "when something important is happening," with nearly eight-in-ten in that group saying that the news wears them out. About six-in-ten (62 percent) of avid news consumers express similar frustrations. 

The findings are based on a survey conducted from Feb. 22 to March 4, 2018, among a sample of 5,035 adults 18 years of age or older.

Dems spent big bucks in California TV ad race

In California, a lot of things are expensive — including TV advertisements. 

But some of the marquee primary races in California have proven particularly expensive for Democrats, as they battle each other in some of the most competitive top-two contests in the state. 

Here's a breakdown of the TV ad spending in some of the big races we've been watching, courtesy of Advertising Analytics. 

CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY

Families & Teachers for Antonio Villaraigosa (pro-Villaraigosa): $13.3m

Newsom for CA Governor: $7.1m

Citizen Support for Newsom (pro-Newsom): $3.1m

Chiang for CA Governor: $3.0m

Villaraigosa for CA Governor: $2.3m

Cox for CA Governor: $1.7m

Peace Officers Research Association of California (pro-Villaraigosa): $350k

Education Organizations for Gavin Newsom (pro-Newsom): $312k

Allen for CA Governor: $190k

Nurses Trust Newsom (pro-Newsom): $184k

Restore Our Values (pro-Cox): $52k

Eastin for CA Governor: $12k

Total GOP spending: $1.9m

Total Dem spending: $29.6m

 

 

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 39

DCCC: $1.4m

Cisneros for CA CD-39: $1.3m

Thorburn for CA CD-39: $558k

Kim for CA CD-39: $220k

Khahn-Tran for CA CD-39: $90k

Patriot Majority USA (pro-Democrats): $34k

Lee for CA CD-39: $11k

Total GOP spending: $220k

Total Dem spending: $3.4m

 

 

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 48

DCCC (anti-Baugh, pro-Cisneros): $1.6m

House Majority PAC (anti-Baugh): $702k

Keirstead for CA CD-48: $672k

DCCC/Rouda: $551k

American Future Fund (pro-Baugh): $373k

Baugh for CA CD-48: $266k

Rouda for CA CD-48: $239k

Patriot Majority USA (pro-Dem): $173k

Siddiqui for CA CD-48: $56k

New OC Future (anti-Rohrabacher): $45k

Onufrei for CA CD-48: $36k

Gabbard for CA CD-48: $17k

Total GOP spending: $737k

Total Dem spending: $4.0m

 

 

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 49

Kerr for CA CD-49: $3.0m

Women Vote! (pro-Jacobs): $1.6m

DCCC: $1.6m (anti-Chavez): $1.6m

Jacobs for CA CD-49: $1.4m

American Future Fund (pro-Chavez, pro-Harkey): $363k

Maryott for CA CD-49: $254k

Patriot Majority USA (pro-Dem): $193k

Applegate for CD-49: $192k

Harkey for CA CD-49: $185k

Levin for CA CD-49: $55k

Gaspar for CD CD-49: $46k

Total GOP spending: $849k

Total Dem spending: $8.0m 

Koch group to challenge Trump on free trade

WASHINGTON — The Koch organization announced Monday it is launching a multi-million dollar campaign against one of President Donald Trump’s signature issues — trade.

It’s the group's most direct challenge to Trump so far but is just the latest in a series of campaigns by the organization where they have split with the current-day Republican Party that has embraced issues that would have been unheard of just two years ago.  

The campaign is being waged by three Koch-umbrella organizations, Americans for Prosperity, its main policy group, Freedom Partners, its political organization and LIBRE Initiative, a Hispanic-focused policy group. The multi-year, multi-million dollar campaign will include paid media, activist and grassroots mobilization, lobbying and policy analysis to promote free trade and persuade voters and elected officials of the dangers of tariffs and protectionist economic policies. 

It’s unclear how many millions of dollars the organization will spend over the next two years, but it could be impactful as voters, especially Trump supporters, wrestle with emerging trade wars as mid-term elections approach.

Trump last week extended tariffs on steel and aluminum on Mexico, Canada and the European Union and has threatened further tariffs against China, stoking concerns of a trade war.

Freedom Partners Vice President James Davis said that the campaign shows the organizations “long-term commitment to advance common-sense trade policies that will ensure America’s brightest days are ahead, and to directly confront the protectionist ideas that would hold us back.”

The free-market, libertarian-leaning organization, which has traditionally supported Republicans, has shifted its strategy of late. They have spent money attacking Republicans for votes on a government spending bill and thanked Democrats for their support of rolling back parts of Dodd-Frank banking regulations; including Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., who is a prime target for Republicans in November. 

How many bills has Trump signed into law in his first 500 days — and how does it compare to past presidents?

As President Donald Trump marks his 500th day in office, he’s repeating his past claims of being one of the most prolific presidents in history.

“We have accomplished a lot — many believe more than any President in his first 500 days,” he tweeted on Monday, citing items including the health of the economy, “massive tax and regulation cuts,” and the pace of judicial confirmations.

While Trump’s not wrong that the economy and the job market are enjoying a positive stretch and that his party successfully passed a tax cut package (although it was not, as he’s claimed, the largest cut in U.S. history), he’d also be wrong to say — as he has in the past —  that he is ahead of past presidents when it comes to his record of signed legislation.

According to GovTrack, Trump has signed 176 bills since his inauguration. That’s about on par with Barack Obama at this point in his presidency (174), and slightly behind George W. Bush (187). But both Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush far surpassed those numbers in the pieces of legislation signed in their first 100 days, 262 and 309 bills, respectively.

But what about those post office namings and “National Country Music Day” designations? NBC News counted each piece of legislation passed under Trump and the previous four presidents and removed those that simply named, commemorated, awarded or appointed an individual, group or cause.

Under that count, Trump is also about on par with his previous two successors. Of the 176 bills he has signed into law, 132 are classified as substantive, compared to 118 for Obama and 133 for George W. Bush. But George H.W. Bush and Clinton are far ahead of all three, clocking in at 170 and 177.

 

