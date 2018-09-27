Where will Ford and Kavanaugh watch each other's testimony?

Another Republican governor has come out in opposition to a planned Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.
"The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation," Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted shortly after the hearing began. "There should be no vote in the Senate."
Baker, who enjoys one of the highest approval ratings of any governor in the country, is up for reelection this cycle but expected to skate to an easy victory in heavily Democratic Massachusetts.
Baker joins outgoing Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich, who said in a statement earlier this week that a delay in the vote would be "in the best interest of our country and the integrity of the court."
Grassley says in his opening statement said that he can't force the FBI to open an investigation into a matter it considers closed, and the Senate could do its own probe.
"Contrary to what the public believes, the FBI doesn't perform any credibility assessments or verify the truths of any events in these background investigations," he says.
After Ford took her seat, Chairman Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, opened the hearing with a complaint about the timing.
"I intend today's hearing to be safe, comfortable, and dignified for both witnesses," he said. But, he adds, "I lament how this hearing has come about."
As Grassley spoke, Ford at first looked straight ahead, and then, down at papers in front of her. She exchanged a few comments with her lawyers, seated around her.
Ford was largely expressionless as Grassley continued his statement, but nodded when Grassley said, "Sadly, the allegations were leaked to the press."
Ford has at least 15 friends in the two rows behind her, and actress Alyssa Milano, a #MeToo advocate, is in the hearing room.
Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, both of New York, are in the audience, dressed in the symbolic all black.
At least one student from Ford’s high school, Holton-Arms in Bethesda, Maryland, is also in attendance.
Frank Thorp contributed reporting
Today's hearing is not only about who appears more credible during their testimony, but also whether or not Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh — if proven to be true — should disqualify him to be on the Supreme Court.
About six-in-10 Americans — 59 percent — polled earlier this week by NPR/Marist said if the allegation is true, Kavanaugh should not be confirmed. Just 29 percent said that he should be confirmed even if the charge of sexual assault is accurate.
But there’s a huge partisan divide, with about half of Republicans — 54 percent — saying Kavanaugh should be confirmed even if the accusation is true, while 32 percent disagree.
That could show some willingness among Republicans to be swayed by the proceedings. Overall, the same poll finds that 83 percent of Republicans support his nomination generally, while just 5 percent oppose it.
Among Democrats, 79 percent believe he should not be confirmed to the court if the allegations are true. That’s similar to the 77 percent who oppose his nomination generally.
And among independents, 31 percent say he should be confirmed even if the allegations are true, while 57 percent disagree.
Overall, 42 percent of independents support his confirmation overall, while 41 percent oppose it.
In this case, partisan identity appears to be a more powerful determinant of views on the consequences for allegations of assault than gender.
The Senate Judiciary Committee released the text of the prepared opening statements of both Ford and Kavanaugh on Wednesday.
Read Ford's opening statement here.
Read Kavanaugh's opening statement here.