Where will Ford and Kavanaugh watch each other's testimony?

A Capitol Police captain tells me that a room has been assigned to Brett Kavanaugh at the Dirksen Senate Building, where he and his team will be able to watch Christine Blasey Ford's testimony this morning.

The captain also tells me a room in Dirksen has been assigned to Ford; however, it’s not clear whether she will remain in the building to watch Kavanaugh after her testimony.

Capital Hill police tell us we will see Kavanaugh march past stakeout cameras before testifying, but we’re told we will not see Ford.

Ford and Kavanaugh will never be in the room together at the same time — which was one of Ford’s conditions before agreeing to testify.