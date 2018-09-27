Feedback

Where will Ford and Kavanaugh watch each other's testimony?

A Capitol Police captain tells me that a room has been assigned to Brett Kavanaugh at the Dirksen Senate Building, where he and his team will be able to watch Christine Blasey Ford's testimony this morning.

The captain also tells me a room in Dirksen has been assigned to Ford; however, it’s not clear whether she will remain in the building to watch Kavanaugh after her testimony.

Capital Hill police tell us we will see Kavanaugh march past stakeout cameras before testifying, but we’re told we will not see Ford.

Ford and Kavanaugh will never be in the room together at the same time — which was one of Ford’s conditions before agreeing to testify.

 

by

Carrie Dann
Second GOP governor opposes planned Senate vote

Another Republican governor has come out in opposition to a planned Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

"The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation," Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted shortly after the hearing began. "There should be no vote in the Senate."

Baker, who enjoys one of the highest approval ratings of any governor in the country, is up for reelection this cycle but expected to skate to an easy victory in heavily Democratic Massachusetts.

Baker joins outgoing Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich, who said in a statement earlier this week that a delay in the vote would be "in the best interest of our country and the integrity of the court."

Feinstein introduces Ford, reminding the audience of her multiple degrees

Dartunorro Clark
Grassley: People who want an FBI investigation don't know anything

Grassley says in his opening statement said that he can't force the FBI to open an investigation into a matter it considers closed, and the Senate could do its own probe. 

"Contrary to what the public believes, the FBI doesn't perform any credibility assessments or verify the truths of any events in these background investigations," he says. 

Summing up Grassley's opening remarks

Who's sitting behind Ford today?

NBC News
Ford takes her seat, and Grassley begins with a lament

After Ford took her seat, Chairman Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, opened the hearing with a complaint about the timing. 

"I intend today's hearing to be safe, comfortable, and dignified for both witnesses," he said. But, he adds, "I lament how this hearing has come about."

As Grassley spoke, Ford at first looked straight ahead, and then, down at papers in front of her. She exchanged a few comments with her lawyers, seated around her.

Ford was largely expressionless as Grassley continued his statement, but nodded when Grassley said, "Sadly, the allegations were leaked to the press."

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Ford has 15 friends in the audience — Alyssa Milano is there, too

Ford has at least 15 friends in the two rows behind her, and actress Alyssa Milano, a #MeToo advocate, is in the hearing room.

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, both of New York, are in the audience, dressed in the symbolic all black.

At least one student from Ford’s high school, Holton-Arms in Bethesda, Maryland, is also in attendance.

Frank Thorp contributed reporting

Carrie Dann
Majority of Americans say Ford allegation disqualifying if true but partisan split remains

Today's hearing is not only about who appears more credible during their testimony, but also whether or not Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh — if proven to be true — should disqualify him to be on the Supreme Court.

About six-in-10 Americans — 59 percent — polled earlier this week by NPR/Marist said if the allegation is true, Kavanaugh should not be confirmed. Just 29 percent said that he should be confirmed even if the charge of sexual assault is accurate.

But there’s a huge partisan divide, with about half of Republicans — 54 percent — saying Kavanaugh should be confirmed even if the accusation is true, while 32 percent disagree.

That could show some willingness among Republicans to be swayed by the proceedings. Overall, the same poll finds that 83 percent of Republicans support his nomination generally, while just 5 percent oppose it.

Among Democrats, 79 percent believe he should not be confirmed to the court if the allegations are true. That’s similar to the 77 percent who oppose his nomination generally.

And among independents, 31 percent say he should be confirmed even if the allegations are true, while 57 percent disagree.

Overall, 42 percent of independents support his confirmation overall, while 41 percent oppose it.

In this case, partisan identity appears to be a more powerful determinant of views on the consequences for allegations of assault than gender.

Report: Trump and Pence both called Kavanaugh to voice support

Dartunorro Clark
Here's what Kavanaugh and Ford will say in their opening statements

The Senate Judiciary Committee released the text of the prepared opening statements of both Ford and Kavanaugh on Wednesday.

Read Ford's opening statement here

Read Kavanaugh's opening statement here

