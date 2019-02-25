In which I stick up for the most obscure best original song nominee

OK, so look. I'm a realist. I know Lady Gaga's "Shallow," a go-for-broke anthem for the ages, is almost certainly going to win an Oscar tonight.

But here's the thing. The twangy tune from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," the Western anthology directed by the Coen brothers and dropped on Netflix last fall, is also worth a listen! (My colleague Jason Abbruzzese just called the movie "The Ballad of Who Could Care Less," but I'm choosing to ignore him.)

The song is called "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," and it's a funny, rueful bluegrass-flavored ditty about mortality. It was written by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch, and it will be performed live tonight.

And so I beseech you, live-blog readers: Don't take your bathroom break during that performance.