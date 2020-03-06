White House changing rules for guests and could halt tours The White House is changing its rules for on-campus guests and considering additional measures including pausing tours and conducting temperature checks on visitors. All guests will be required to disclose the countries they have visited in the last 30 days. That information will then be reviewed by the access team, according to a senior White House official, overseen by the Secret Service, to cross-reference with any country listed with a coronavirus outbreak. “The White House Complex has, and will continue to reassess circumstances and adopt new processes and safe practices in line with evolving" guidance from government health agencies, said press secretary Stephanie Grisham. "While we are taking every common-sense precaution necessary to protect federal employees, our policies and procedures remain in line with the President’s guidance to the country — and that is to continue to do everything we can to avoid disruptions to the day-to-day business of leading our Nation.” Share this -







U.S. coronavirus testing capacity is 'not currently adequate,' expert tells Congress The United States "desperately" needs more tests to screen for the new coronavirus, a public health expert told Congress on Friday. "Testing capacity is not currently adequate, and we need more," said Dr. Lisa Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention for the Johns Hopkins Health System and an epidemiologist. "We need this as soon as we can have it." Maragakis' remarks were part of a briefing on Capitol Hill by five experts from Johns Hopkins, which has been tracking the international outbreak. While other countries have run tens of thousands of tests — South Korea has tested more than 100,000 patients — the U.S. has tested barely a fraction of that. Technical glitches and narrow criteria for who could be tested initially hampered the efforts. The test kit's technical problems have since been resolved and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines expanded. And while testing capacity has increased, promises made by the Trump administration have yet to come to fruition. Click here for the full story.







UPDATE: We have learned of 11 new confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS — bringing the total number of cases to 44.



-8 of the new new cases are in Westchester County

-3 of the new cases are in Nassau County



We have expected the number of positive cases to go up as we test. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 6, 2020







SXSW canceled amid heightened coronavirus concerns The city of Austin announced on Friday that it would be canceling SXSW, the conference and festival hosted there each year. SXSW is now the latest major event to be called off over coronavirus-related concerns. The decision comes after numerous major events, including Google I/O, Facebook's F8 Developer Conference and IBM's Think conference have all been canceled across the country. In the face of these cancelations, SXSW, which had been scheduled for March 13-22, had continued to move forward with its plans, adding speakers as recently as this week. In 2019, SXSW drew over 417,000 visitors from 106 countries during its two weeks. According to a report released by SXSW, the event had a $356 million impact on Austin's economy in 2019.







The scene in Naples A worker disinfects the church of San Domenico Maggiore in Naples, Italy, on Friday. Salvatore Laporta / LightRocket via Getty Images







Colombia and Costa Rica report coronavirus cases Costa Rica's government on Friday said it confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a 49-year-old woman from the United States who is in the Central American nation with her husband. The instance marks the first confirmed infection of the fast-spreading coronavirus in Central America. Colombia also confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, joining other South American countries already reporting cases of the fast-spreading disease.







Los Angeles County reports two more cases #PressRelease 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Advisory

Two new cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. There are no known public exposure locations. View for more https://t.co/goU65FuBxa#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/DSczkmcysT — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 6, 2020 Share this -







U.S. stocks close turbulent week on a down note One of the wildest weeks in the history of the U.S. stock market ended on Friday with major indexes down sharply as concern about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak persists. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 256 points on Friday, or about 1 percent. The Dow remains about 3,600 points below its peak in mid-February. The broader S&P 500 index declined 1.7 percent on Friday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.9 percent. It was another week of volatile trading on Wall Street. All 4 major indexes closed down today, though none closing as low as they had earlier in the week. The Dow slid more than 450 points at session lows, but saw some gains to close down just 254 points. https://t.co/xk0ijnQDsL pic.twitter.com/OrmHTnR9hs — CNBC (@CNBC) March 6, 2020






