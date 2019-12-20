Julie Tsirkin and Frank Thorp V
4m ago / 7:44 PM UTC
White House counsel touring Senate floor in preparation for impeachment trial
White House counsel Pat Cipollone, joined by the Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland and other staff, went to to the Capitol on Friday afternoon to tour the Senate floor ahead of the pending impeachment trial.
"Yes, we've been invited by the majority leader to see a little bit about how the setup works, where locations are," Ueland told NBC News. "Hopefully, it'll be just a good straightforward walk through physical locations and then we'll leave."
When asked if the White House is on the same page as McConnell, who said Thursday that it was fine with him if the House never sent the articles, Ueland said he's looking "forward to, ultimately, the speaker making some sort of decision.”
“It is beyond passing strange that now they're sitting on the articles here during the Christmas holidays," he said. "Either it's important and urgent, or it's not."
Cipollone did not answer any of our questions.
Harvard law prof who testified at Judiciary hearing says Trump isn’t impeached yet
56m ago / 6:52 PM UTC
58m ago / 6:49 PM UTC
Pelosi invites Trump to deliver the State of the Union two days after impeaching him
Less than 48 hours after she gaveled in the votes making him the third president to be impeached in United States history, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.
The three-paragraph letter to the president says she's extending the invitation in "the spirit of respecting our Constitution" — the document she and Trump have been accusing each other of besmirching in recent days.
The letter is signed, "best regards," and was sent three days after Trump sent Pelosi a seething six-page letter ripping her for proceeding with a vote on two articles of impeachment against him.
"By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy." Trump wrote in his letter, which was signed "Sincerely yours."
Dean Obeidallah
2h ago / 5:25 PM UTC
OPINON: Nancy Pelosi was right about Trump's impeachment (and Democrats were wrong)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., opened the debate Wednesday on whether to impeach President Donald Trump solemnly. And after Trump became only the third president in the history of our Republic to be impeached Wednesday evening, there was no joyous celebration — in fact, the speaker icily stared down some in her own party who applauded the vote on the House floor.
That Trump was successfully impeached says a lot about the level of frustration with Trump in Washington right now. But it is also a sweet, sweet victory for Nancy Pelosi, who has been second-guessed and criticized at every step in the process.
Many on the left felt she had moved too slowly, arguing she should have opened an impeachment inquiry right after special counsel Robert Mueller released his detailed report in April. But I was wrong. In fact, all of us who pressured Pelosi to begin impeachment before she was ready were wrong.
Associated Press
4h ago / 3:59 PM UTC
Pelosi: Power of gavel means Trump is 'impeached forever'
Nancy Pelosi promised as speaker she would "show the power of the gavel.” This year, she laid it out for all to see.
The past week alone, the Democratic leader delivered a $1.4 trillion government funding package to stop a shutdown, pushed through the bipartisan U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, and passed her party's plan to lower prescription drug costs. In between, she led a congressional delegation to Europe for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
And on Wednesday, she impeached the president.
As the first year of Pelosi’s second stint as speaker draws to a close — she is the only woman to hold the office, and the first speaker in 60 years to reclaim the gavel after losing it — the California Democrat took stock of whether she fulfilled her campaign trail promise.
“Donald Trump thinks so,“ Pelosi told The Associated Press during an interview Thursday at her office in the Capitol. ”He just got impeached. He’ll be impeached forever. No matter what the Senate does. He’s impeached forever because he violated our Constitution,” she said.
Allan Smith
4h ago / 3:52 PM UTC
Trump blasts evangelical magazine after it calls him 'profoundly immoral,' seeks his removal
President Donald Trump blasted the nation's pre-eminent evangelical publication Friday as a "far-left magazine" after it called for him to be removed from office for his "profoundly immoral" conduct.
"A far left magazine, or very 'progressive,' as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President," Trump tweeted.
"No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close," he continued. "You'll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won't be reading ET again!" he wrote, apparently getting the initials of the magazine wrong.
Writing one day after the House voted to pass two articles of impeachment against Trump, Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli wrote that not only was Trump's conduct unconstitutional, but also "profoundly immoral."
