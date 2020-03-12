White House discussing having some staffers work from home

The White House has started preparing for some staffers to work remotely and senior administration officials are weighing further guidelines amid growing coronavirus concerns in Washington, according to administration officials.

The Office of Management and Budget is discussing the possibility of telling White House employees who aren’t required to be in the building to work from home, said an administration official. Another person compared the plans as akin to the way non-essential personnel work from home during a government shutdown.

No final decision on a coronavirus staffing policy has been made, the officials said.

The Trump campaign, for its part, has not started to enforce a teleworking policy, but is evaluating the possibility, said a campaign official. Most staff that would normally be on the road handling upcoming events are working out of the campaign’s Virginia headquarters making the office more crowded than usual.