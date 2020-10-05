White House doctors say Trump cleared to leave hospital, but not 'out of the woods yet'

Doctors treating President Donald Trump said Monday he "may not be entirely out of the woods yet," but assured that he'd be "surrounded by world class medical care 24-7" when he returns to the White House on Monday night.

White House doctor Sean Conley said the president was doing well enough that he could have been released on Sunday, but he had to undergo one more Remdesivir treatment later in the day and would get another at the White House on Tuesday.

"He's back," Conley said.

But he also acknowledged there's a chance his condition could worsen in the coming days given the typical course of the coronavirus, and said that the president will be continuously monitored. If Trump's condition doesn't get worse by next Monday, Conley said he feels the medical team could breathe a sigh of relief.

That announcement came shortly after the president tweeted, "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid."

Asked if he agreed that people shouldn't be afraid of covid, Conley said, "I'm not going to get into that."

He also insisted that the doctors hadn't been pressured into releasing him early, and declined to answer when the president last tested negative for the virus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News earlier on Monday that the doctors planned to evaluate him in the morning and "then the president in consultation with the doctors will make a decision on whether to discharge him later today."