White House releases excerpts from Trump's speech

The White House released some brief excerpts from Trump's State of the Union address ahead of his delivery tonight.

Here are some of the highlights:

"The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda. It is the agenda of the American people."

"In the 20th century, America saved freedom, transformed science, and redefined the middle class standard of living for the entire world to see. Now, we must step boldly and bravely into the next chapter of this great American adventure, and we must create a new standard of living for the 21st century."

"We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens."

"No issue better illustrates the divide between America’s working class and America’s political class than illegal immigration. Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards."

"To build on our incredible economic success, one priority is paramount: reversing decades of calamitous trade policies."

"Both parties should be able to unite for a great rebuilding of America’s crumbling infrastructure."

"It is unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place. This is wrong, unfair, and together we can stop it."

"As a candidate for President, I pledged a new approach. Great nations do not fight endless wars."

"We will not avert our eyes from a regime that chants death to America and threatens genocide against the Jewish people."

Abrams' excerpts

Democratic leadership released excerpts from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ahead of her rebuttal to Trump. Here are some highlights from that speech:

"Our power and strength as Americans lives in our hard work and our belief in more."

"My family understood firsthand that while success is not guaranteed, we live in a nation where opportunity is possible."

"But we do not succeed alone — in these United States, when times are tough, we can persevere because our friends and neighbors will come for us."

"Just a few weeks ago, I joined volunteers to distribute meals to furloughed federal workers. They waited in line for a box of food and a sliver of hope since they hadn’t received a paycheck in weeks."

"Making their livelihoods a pawn for political games is a disgrace."

"The shutdown was a stunt engineered by the president of the United States, one that defied every tenet of fairness and abandoned not just our people — but our values."