White House reporters block conservative network from coronavirus press briefings The White House Correspondents' Association said Tuesday it's removing a news organization, reportedly a conservative outlet friendly to President Donald Trump, from rotation in the daily coronavirus press conferences in the White House briefing room. The association cooperatively organizes coverage and last month began limiting reporters as a result of social distancing guidelines. The association made its announcement on Twitter, saying its board voted to remove a news outlet — which it did not name — from the room after its reporter twice violated rotation protocol. The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Chanel Rion, a correspondent for San Diego-based One America News Network, was the reporter asked to leave. She said she was a guest of White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, according to the publication. Rion was known for asking questions framed in a way that defended the administration and attacked critics of Trump. In March she asked the president, criticized for calling #coronavirus the "Chinese virus," if he thought using the term "Chinese food" is "racist because it is food that originated from China?" WHCA Statement on Removing News Organization from News Briefing Seat Rotation pic.twitter.com/KL3XcPq7Rt — WHCA (@whca) April 1, 2020







Ohio health care company donating 2.2 million medical gowns to national stockpile With demand for protective equipment in huge demand because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cardinal Health is donating 2.2 million medical gowns to the U.S. national stockpile, Sen. Rob Portman announced Wednesday. The gowns are now being sent to coronavirus hots pots around the country, Portman's office said. The gowns were recalled by the company in January because they were supposed to be surgical grade, but were made in a non-compliant plant in China. "Approximately 2.2 million gowns remain in our inventory from the voluntary recall, which was announced because the sterility of the gowns could not be assured for use in a surgical setting," Cardinal Health said in a statement. Portman, R-Ohio, worked with the Trump administration to get waivers allowing the gowns to be used as non-surgical isolation apparel to help protect health care workers on the frontline.







More than 1,600 veterans test positive for coronavirus at VA, 53 deaths Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie speaks in the Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on Nov. 8, 2019. Andrew Harnik / AP file As of Wednesday evening, the Department of Veterans Affairs has administered nearly 17,000 coronavirus tests, with 1,602 positive results. The VA health system has recorded 53 deaths, an increase of 12 over Tuesday. The VA location with the highest number of veteran deaths to date is New Orleans, with 13. The location with the second-highest number is New York City, with 12.







U.K. man charged by U.S. prosecutors with selling bogus coronavirus 'treatments' This "cure" - later rebranded as "Trinity Mind, Body and Soul" - allegedly contained vitamin C, an enzyme mix, potassium thiocyanate, and hydrogen peroxide. United States Attorney Central District of California A British man was formally indicted by American prosecutors on Wednesday on charges of illegally smuggling a purported treatment for COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. He was arrested in London on March 20 and remains in custody there. The suspect, Frank Richard Ludlow, hawked so-called "Trinity Remedy" kits, repackaging them as "Trinity COVID-19 SARS Antipathogenic Treatment." Los Angeles-based federal prosecutors said in a statement that Ludlow sold these questionable "cures," which allegedly contained "vitamin C, an enzyme mix, potassium thiocyanate, and hydrogen peroxide." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that there are no federally-approved "drugs specifically for the treatment of patients with COVID-19." According to the criminal affidavit, buyers were told to add 18 ounces of water, "say a prayer, drink half of the solution, take a probiotic along with bee pollen, and then ingest the remainder of the solution." United States Attorney Nick Hanna said in the same statement that federal authorities are "aggressively investigating all types of criminal activity associated with the current health emergency."







Trump says cartels exploiting pandemic, announces new counter-drug operation Trump administration announces crackdown on international drug trade amid pandemic April 1, 2020 02:47 The Trump administration's coronavirus task force announced Wednesday a counter-narcotics operation to combat drug trafficking amid the pandemic. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House briefing that Defense Secretary Mark Esper will lead the effort. Esper said that the operation will begin immediately in the eastern Pacific and the Caribbean Sea. He said additional ships, aircraft, and forces will deploy to the region. Esper said criminal organizations are attempting to "capitalize" on coronavirus outbreak. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said U.S. intelligence came upon information "some time ago" that drug cartels are trying to take advantage of the pandemic. "We're at war with COVID-19, we're at war with terrorists, and we're at war with the drug cartels as well," Milley said. Attorney General Bill Barr said the Justice Department has had "successful visits and discussions" with Mexican officials about joint work towards combatting the cartels. Last week the department unsealed charges against the former president of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moros and several former members of his regime.







Arizona mayors slam stay-at-home order that allows hair salons to remain open Leslie Leach shut down her salon, Styles by Leslie, two weeks ago, concerned about operating during the coronavirus outbreak. Leslie Leach Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, is facing criticism from some of the state's mayors after the stay-at-home order he issued this week allowed hair salons, barbershops and golf courses to stay open. "There are gaping holes that you could drive a freight train through in this order," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat, said. "This is not a stay-at-home order that encourages aggressive social distancing." Some hair salon owners have shut down their businesses anyway, worried that remaining open would endanger their clients' health as well as their own. Read the full story here.







Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne and 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' musician, dies of coronavirus at 52 Adam Schlesinger performs in concert at SXSW on March 21, 2009, in Austin, Texas. Jay West / WireImage file Adam Schlesinger, a musician and songwriter highly regarded for his work as a member of Fountains of Wayne and an Emmy-winning songwriter for TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," has died as a result of coronavirus complications. He was 52. Schlesinger had previously been reported Tuesday morning as "very sick and heavily sedated" by his attorney of 25 years, Josh Grier. Schlesinger has been in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week at that time, Grier said. Read the full story here.







Death of 6-week-old baby in Connecticut linked to coronavirus A newborn's death in Hartford, Connecticut, is believed to be to one of the youngest coronavirus-related deaths. The 6-week-old baby from the Hartford area was brought to a hospital late last week and could not be revived, according to Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday. Lamont called the death heartbreaking, noting that it could be the youngest death globally due to complications with COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. "This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy," Lamont said on Twitter. "This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people." Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19. (2/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2020






