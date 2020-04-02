White House setting up COVID-19 hotline for lawmakers The White House is setting up a hotline for lawmakers to help with communication about the coronavirus epidemic, sources familiar with the move say. The hotline was an initiative by new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the former representative from North Carolina who officially entered his new role this week, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. Politico reported on the hotline earlier Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., mentioned the hotline on a Democratic caucus call Thursday, a person on the call said. In an email sent to Chiefs of Staff for House Democrats, which has been viewed by NBC News, Meadows wrote that the hotline should be “used only for emergencies” and should “be distributed to Members and Senators only.” Share this -







Patriots plane ferries critical masks from China to U.S. BOSTON — The New England Patriots private team plane returned to Boston from China on Thursday carrying most of an order of 1 million masks critical to health care providers fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus. Standing in front of the plane on the tarmac at Logan International Airport, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft, officials in China who partnered with the state, and medical workers who need the masks. "This shipment comes at a critical time as we prepare for an anticipated surge in the coming weeks ahead," Baker said. "What we were able to accomplish with this particular mission will go a long way forward in this fight." Baker secured the N95 masks from Chinese manufacturers but had no way of getting them to the U.S. Baker said Thursday an earlier order for 3 million masks had been confiscated at the Port of New York and this time he wanted a direct humanitarian delivery to the state.



With U.S. border work on track, rural towns fear virus spread BILLINGS, Mont. — Major construction projects moving forward along the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico are raising fears the coronavirus could race through temporary work camps and spread to rural communities unable to handle an outbreak. Despite a clampdown on people's movements in much of the country, groups of workers travel every day from camps in New Mexico to build President Donald Trump's border wall. Along the northern border, a Canadian company says it will start work this month on the disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline, another Trump-supported project that could bring thousands of workers to rural communities in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Residents, tribal leaders and state officials have warned that the influx of outsiders could make problems worse in rural areas with little or no medical infrastructure capable of dealing with a surge of infections. The border wall and pipeline are exempt from stay-at-home restrictions intended to reduce the virus's spread.







Photo: California's deserted beaches Empty beaches in Manhattan Beach on Thursday after Los Angeles issued a stay-at-home order and closed beaches and state parks. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Share this -







Roy Moore to advise Louisiana pastor arrested for violating coronavirus orders Roy Moore gives the Pledge of Allegiance before announcing his plans to run for U.S. Senate in Montgomery, Alabama, on June 20, 2019. Jessica McGowan / Getty Images Conservative lightning rod Roy Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama's high court, took to the pulpit on Thursday to back a Louisiana church defying state orders against mass gatherings. Moore appeared at Life Tabernacle Church to lend his support and advice to pastor Tony Spell, who faces misdemeanor charges for his continued flouting of state bans on large gatherings, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. "There is no more clear violation of the First Amendment than this prohibition to assemble in a church," said Moore. Read the full story here.







New York City burials delayed due to surging coronavirus deaths A funeral director and a Wycoff Heights Medical Center, employee transport a body in New York on April 1, 2020. Mary Altaffer / AP The surge in coronavirus-related deaths in New York City is overwhelming funeral homes, leading to delays in burials lasting upwards of one week. Numerous calls to funeral home and cemetery directors painted a growing crisis in the "aftercare industry." Two directors said some hospitals have limited hours for pick up of the deceased, slowing the funeral homes' ability to retrieve the dead. In other cases, hospitals are delayed in filing the needed paperwork to authorize a body's release for burial, the directors said. Read the full story here.






