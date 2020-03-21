White House won't say when healthcare workers can expect to have additional supplies The White House did not provide a concrete timeline Saturday about when healthcare professionals can expect to have much-needed supplies, such as masks and ventilators. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at a press briefing that “companies would be producing millions of masks within a matter of weeks” and said that President Donald Trump “expanded liability protections to industrial masks so that they could now be used in hospitals.” Trump, Pence and other members of the coronavirus task force were asked by reporters when healthcare workers could expect to have the supplies. No one was able to provide a timeline. Trump instead criticized reporters and insisted that, despite having been in office for over three years now, any slow response or lack of preparedness was because of a broken system he inherited. Share this -







Coronavirus briefly halts flights to all NYC-area and Philadelphia airports An air traveler prepares to board a Delta flight to San Francisco at JFK International Airport, in New York, on March 17, 2020. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters file Flights to all New York City-area and Philadelphia airports were briefly halted Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency temporarily grounded flights after it said Saturday that an air traffic controller trainee tested positive for the coronavirus. The trainee worked out of the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center in Ronkonkoma, on Long Island. Read the full story here. Share this -







'What do we have to lose?': Trump continues to promote untested drug treatments for coronavirus President Donald Trump insisted Saturday that there was cause for optimism about drug therapies for coronavirus, despite caution from his top government scientists that the treatments’ effectiveness was not proven. “Look, I feel, as the expression goes: what do we have to lose?,” Trump said, making the case for offering different drugs, which he also tweeted about earlier in the day, that have been used in other countries to combat the coronavirus but have not been proven to work in any controlled studies. "I feel very confident. I've seen things that surprise me frankly,” Trump said, speaking at a press briefing at the White House. Trump’s director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, reminded the public during the same briefing that there is not evidence to claim that the drugs work. “Many of the things that you hear out here are what I had called anecdotal reports. They may be true, but they are anecdotal,” Fauci said. “The president is talking about hope for people.” Share this -







Italy's death toll continues to soar, with 793 in one day A nurse at the Cremona hospital pushes an emergency trolley, on March 11, 2020m in Lombardy,I taly. Paolo Miranda / AFP - Getty Images Italy's death toll from coronavirus continues to soar, with 793 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stand at 4,825. The total number of cases in the state also shot up by 6,557 since Friday to a total of 53,578 coronavirus cases, officials said Saturday. Angelo Borrelli, chief of civil protection, said 6,072 people have recovered after contracting the disease. Share this -







New Jersey issues stay-at-home order for nearly all 9 million residents Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey has issued a stay-at-home order for nearly all of the state's 9 million residents. New Jersey now joins the list of other states ordering such sweeping restrictions in the bid to slow the spread of coronavirus. Read the full story here. Share this -







NYC: Only test those that are hospitalized as protective equipment 'extremely limited' New York City's hospitals are sounding the alarm about a critical lack of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, and are limiting tests of COVID-19 to those that are hospitalized in the "epicenter" of the coronavirus outbreak and to stop testing outpatients, documents obtained by NBC News show. NBC News has reviewed a letter from NYU Medical Langone Hospital which says that the capacity to test for COVID-19 at labs in the region remains "critically limited."The letter says that as of Friday NYU has told staff that the testing of COVID-19 was to be restricted to hospitalized patients only. In part, the letter says, because supplies of test swabs and other necessary testing components remains low. NYU's directives come on the heals of a sweeping memorandum from the New York City Department of Health. The directive says, "there is a national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), collection swabs, and viral transport media supplies and it is critical that laboratory testing be prioritized for hospitalized patients." The memo says that applies to testing first responders who aren't hospitalized either and says, "outpatient testing must not be encouraged, promoted or advertised." Share this -







Coronavirus cases in Switzerland jump 25 percent in a day The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has jumped from 2,650 to 6,113 in the last 72 hours, NBC News numbers show. Swiss officials said the number of coronavirus went up 25 percent in just 24 hours, with hospitals in Ticino, which borders hard-hit Italy, under pressure, Reuters reported. The number of deaths in Switzerland is at least 56. Share this -





