WHO changes COVID-19 mask guidance: Wear one if you can't keep your distance The World Health Organization is broadening its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic and said Friday it is now advising that in areas where the virus is spreading, people should wear fabric masks when social distancing is not possible, such as on public transportation and in shops. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said people over age 60 or with underlying medical conditions also should wear masks in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained. WHO previously had recommended that only health care workers, people with COVID-19 and their caregivers wear medical masks, noting a global shortage of supplies. Read more.







Ohio plans to host PGA Tour event -- with fans in attendance A PGA Tour event, the Memorial Tournament, is slated to be held next month in Ohio with fans in attendance, Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The golf tournament is scheduled for July 16 to 19 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin. Further details on social distancing measures were expected in the coming days and weeks. Tournament organizers, in a statement, called the decision "an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented with approved and accepted protocols in place." It's official, thanks to State approval & support from the @PGATOUR, patrons will be permitted to attend the 45th edition of #theMemorial ⛳. More details coming soon regarding protocols designed to promote the health & safety of all who will be on-site at this year's Tournament. pic.twitter.com/kJG9npxol0 — #theMemorial (@MemorialGolf) June 5, 2020 Ohio also plans to reopen casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks on June 19, DeWine said.







Firehouses across DC now offer free, walk-up Coronavirus testing from 4 pm-8 pm. See the map below for a location near you.https://t.co/MEWs6uxEBa pic.twitter.com/MCBMIZEP7E — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020







Black Americans talk of pain, uncertainty with soaring jobless rates due to COVID-19 Victor Patterson, a human resources executive who moved from Chicago to Atlanta, thought his six-month job search had ended, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit. "I was positioned to receive a job offer in late February/early March," he said. "As the virus anchored itself in America, the position was postponed or put on hold with projected 'new' dates when an offer and hire date would occur. At this point, it has not materialized." Patterson, 51, is not alone. More than 43 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits, according to government figures, and African Americans are disproportionately affected by the sudden economic collapse. According to statistics from the Department of Labor on Friday, the jobless rate dropped to 13.3 percent and 2.5 million jobs were added in May. But the unemployment rate for African Americans rose to a staggering 16.8 percent; Hispanic women 19.5 percent. The jobless rate for whites dropped from 14.2 percent to 12.4 percent. That's not comforting news for many African Americans. Read the full story here.







CDC report on COVID-19 cleaning practices finds some gargling with bleach. That's very dangerous. People are engaging in extremely dangerous behaviors — including gargling with bleach — in an effort to prevent COVID-19, according to a report published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Such acts are not only harmful, they also do nothing to prevent infections and should never be done. Read more.







Surgeon General: You don't have to choose between being heard and being safe Protesters against the killing of George Floyd may feel they're caught between the two pandemics of COVID-19 and racism. While it'll be at least another week or two before cities and states see an uptick in new cases related to protests, many public health experts seem certain there will be a rise in transmissions — they just don't know how much. They also say there's a way to lessen the risks of being in close proximity to other protesters and police. In a series of tweets Friday, the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams advised participants that they "don't have to choose between being heard and being safe." "If going out in public for any reason — especially to protest in large groups — wear a face covering. Pay attention to hand hygiene (carry hand sanitizer & avoid touching your face), and practice social distancing as much as possible," Adams wrote. 6/ Be sure to wear clothing that you can easily remove & wash when home. Wash your hands thoroughly and take a shower/bath ASAP. Avoid accessories like watches, jewelry, backpacks, etc, to reduce surfaces that may be exposed to the virus. Clean/disinfect these items once home. — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) June 5, 2020







Florida announces more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases Florida's health department announced 1,305 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 61,488. The state also announced 53 additional deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak; some 2,660 people have died across Florida.







To avoid having Phase 2 of Connecticut's reopening efforts take effect during a busy Father's Day weekend, we're going to move it up a few days earlier to June 17.



We'll release additional safety guidance for businesses that fall under Phase 2 in the next couple of days. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 5, 2020 Share this -





