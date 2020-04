Beverly Hills’ iconic Rodeo Drive closed to shoppers Beverly Hill’s iconic Rodeo Drive and the rest of the city’s “non-essential” retail stores are being ordered closed for most business to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The City Council approved an ordinance that says non-essential retail businesses “shall be closed except for pick up, delivery and certain transactions by appointment.” Also closed are bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food, and restaurants are restricted from serving food to be eaten on premises. Gyms and movies theaters are closed. City of Beverly Hills Orders Non-Essential Retail Stores Closed to the Public. Click for details. https://t.co/n5lTkkWvTn — CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) March 17, 2020 Share this -







Nordstrom to temporarily close all stores Nordstrom will close all of its stores for two weeks starting Tuesday for the health and safety of customers and employees, the retailer said Monday. Its websites will remain open for business. Employees will receive pay and benefits. “We realize the impact a closure can have on our store employees, and this is not a decision we made lightly,” Nordstrom said. Nordstrom has 117 full-line stores in the U.S. and Canada, and also has 250 Nordstrom Rack stores among other businesses, according to its website. Several other companies, including Apple, have also announced temporary closures. Cosmetics and beauty chain Sephora also on Monday announced it would close all stores in the United States and Canada starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until April 3. A note for our Nordstrom Community during these hard times ❤️Learn more: https://t.co/fruwGPFkEu pic.twitter.com/JaMBNXOqHO — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) March 17, 2020 Share this -







Companies offer help with missed payments, disconnections Some of the largest companies are waiving late fees, forgiving missed payments and expanding services as the threat of economic hardship looms along with the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. More than 100 municipal water and utility companies across 34 states said they won't shut off water service for late payments, and utility companies from Duke Energy in North Carolina to regional utility companies in California have all suspended shut-offs for nonpayment as the virus continues to disrupt daily life. Credit card companies said they are offering relief programs, and a group of broadband and telecommunications companies has pledged to postpone termination of services for the next 60 days for customers unable to pay their bills. Read the full story here. Share this -







New York Times staffer tests positive An employee at The New York Times has tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the newspaper’s publisher and executive editor said in a note to staff. “The staff member has not been hospitalized and is in self-quarantine, recovering at home. The individual was last in the office on Thursday, March 5,” publisher A.G. Sulzberger and executive editor Dean Baquet wrote in the note. The employee was not identified. “We have informed all the individuals who were in close proximity to this colleague. We’ve been in contact with each and asked them to monitor their health and self-quarantine,” they wrote, adding that having the vast majority of staff work from home is in everyone’s best interest. Share this -







Asian shares bounce after Wall Street dive BANGKOK — Shares reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday after the U.S. stock market plunged to its worst day in more than three decades and huge swaths of many economies came to a standstill as businesses and travel shut down due to the virus outbreak. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 reversed early losses to gain 0.7 percent while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.9 percent. Shares also rose in Thailand and Australia, but fell in other regional markets. Monday’s 12 percent drop for the S&P 500, its worst day in more than 30 years, came as voices from Wall Street to the White House said the coronavirus may be dragging the economy into a recession. The rebound in Asia followed news that the Trump administration plans strong support for airlines stricken by the outbreak and is pushing the Senate to enact a massive stimulus package to alleviate losses for businesses and individuals affected by the outbreak, which has infected more than 182,000 people worldwide, 4,600 in the United States. Share this -







Texas's first death was elderly patient A Texas hospital district said Monday that a patient in his 90s who died Sunday tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19. It appears to be the state's first death linked to the disease. The Matagorda County Hospital District said the death was its second positive case, and that the state “launched an extensive investigation into this second positive case.” There have been at least 86 deaths linked to the illness in the United States, according to an NBC News count. There were 57 coronavirus cases in the state as of noon Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ website. Share this -







California governor halts evictions and foreclosures California Gov. Gavin Newsom halted evictions and foreclosures statewide Monday in an executive order aimed at protecting businesses and residents from the coronavirus’ economic impact. The order also protects Californians from utility shutoffs. Newsom tasked the state’s utility regulator with making sure electric, gas, water, internet and phone service remain functional if a customer’s payment is late. “People shouldn’t lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19,” Newsom said in a statement. The protections will remain in effect through May 31. In a briefing, Newsom said that 392 people in the state have tested positive for the disease — an increase of 57 people from Sunday. Six people have died, he said. Share this -