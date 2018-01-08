So, who is the Hollywood Foreign Press?

Actors may forget to thank their families or their agents while delivering heartfelt “thank yous” for their Golden Globes, but there’s always one team they never forget to thank: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But who is the HFPA?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is an organization formed of 90 international journalists who write and report on the film and television industry. The nonprofit organization annually produces the Golden Globe Awards, and funds scholarships for film students.

This year, HFPA President Meher Tatna announced two new grants, worth a $1 million each, to be awarded to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism and Committee to Protect Journalists.

The first Golden Globes Awards were held in 1944 and the HFPA has recognized achievements in television and film for more than 70 years.