Feedback

Who is the Hollywood Foreign Press?

As the speech clock winds down and music cues that it’s time to wrap up, Golden Globe winners often scramble to remember who to thank. But there’s always one team they never forget to mention: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But who is the HFPA?  

Founded in 1943, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is comprised of a group of journalists from some of the world’s most respected publications who write and report on the film and television industry. Every year, the exclusive members partake in an annual Golden Globe Awards vote for outstanding achievements in motion pictures and television. Most notably recognized for the elaborate orchestration of its renowned Golden Globes ceremony, the non-profit organization has also contributed more than $33 million to 80 entertainment-related charities, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last 25 years.

The first Golden Globes Awards were held in 1944 and the HFPA has recognized achievements in television and film for more than 70 years.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Latest

Olivia Roos

How to watch the big show on TV and online

WATCH ON TV

The ceremony will be aired on NBC and the ceremony will begin Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

HOW TO STREAM THE GOLDEN GLOBES

Last year's Golden Globes marked the first year that the show was live streamed via NBC live. This year, not only can viewers live stream the ceremony on the NBC website and app, but also via the NBC Facebook page (the Golden Globe nominations were announced via Facebook live this year as well).

If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can tune into NBC Live anywhere you have a Wifi connection. Or, for the cord cutters out there, tune in via various streaming services, such as DirectTV Now, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, etc.

GOLDEN GLOBES PRE-SHOW

For many, the best part of the awards ceremony is seeing all the gorgeous — and not so gorgeous — outfits. And the best way to catch the carpet is via E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards, with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic. Red Carpet Live with E! will start at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST and NBC red carpet coverage will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

STREAM GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET

You can catch all the Red Carpet coverage from any of the streaming and viewing options above starting at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST.

Lara Horwitz

Who is the Hollywood Foreign Press?

As the speech clock winds down and music cues that it’s time to wrap up, Golden Globe winners often scramble to remember who to thank. But there’s always one team they never forget to mention: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But who is the HFPA?  

Founded in 1943, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is comprised of a group of journalists from some of the world’s most respected publications who write and report on the film and television industry. Every year, the exclusive members partake in an annual Golden Globe Awards vote for outstanding achievements in motion pictures and television. Most notably recognized for the elaborate orchestration of its renowned Golden Globes ceremony, the non-profit organization has also contributed more than $33 million to 80 entertainment-related charities, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last 25 years.

The first Golden Globes Awards were held in 1944 and the HFPA has recognized achievements in television and film for more than 70 years.

advertisement