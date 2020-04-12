WHO investigating reports of recovered patients testing positive again The World Health Organization said Saturday that it was looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge. South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the virus had tested positive again. The told Reuters in a brief statement: “We are aware of these reports of individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 using PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and then after some days testing positive again. “We are closely liaising with our clinical experts and working hard to get more information on those individual cases. It is important to make sure that when samples are collected for testing on suspected patients, procedures are followed properly,” it said. Share this -







New cases double to 99 in China as imported infections jump Mainland China reported 99 new coronavirus infections on April 11, more than doubling from the previous day to reach a one-month high, as the number of single-day imported cases hit a record, official data released Sunday showed. In addition, highlighting another major source of risk, newly reported asymptomatic coronavirus cases nearly doubled to 63 on April 11, from 34 the previous day, according to China's National Health Commission. Almost all the new infections - the biggest daily count since March 6 - involve travelers from overseas. Just two out of the 99 cases were locally transmitted.






