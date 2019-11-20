Who's on stage tonight?

Here are the 10 candidates who will be on stage tonight:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Among those absent from the debate are Housing Secretary Julián Castro, who has qualified for all the debates until now and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who dropped out earlier this month.

The bar to qualify for the November debate, set by Democratic National Committee, was the highest thus far.