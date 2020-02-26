Who won the Democratic debate in South Carolina?

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Democrats threw everything but the kitchen sink at Bernie Sanders, and if the 10th debate here didn't slow his march to the nomination it's not clear anything will.
Mike Bloomberg told him Russia wants him to be the nominee so he can lose to President Donald Trump. Elizabeth Warren said she'd be a better president than him and took him to task for supporting the Senate filibuster. Joe Biden went after him for voting against gun control and floating a primary challenge against President Barack Obama in 2012. Pete Buttigieg said House Democrats are fleeing his agenda. Amy Klobuchar argued she's the most anti-Sanders candidate on stage.
At one point, Sanders offered a knowing grin.
"I'm hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I wonder why?" the front-runner quipped.
Here's how the candidates performed in a debate that repeatedly descended into yelling matches rife with interruptions that captured the tension of the larger contest.
Fact check: Obama spoke positively about Castro, too, Sanders says
Sanders took heat Tuesday night for recent comments he made about Cuba and Fidel Castro — and defended himself by invoking remarks by former President Barack Obama he says are similar.
"I have opposed authoritarianism all over the world," Sanders said, adding, "What I said is what Barack Obama said in terms of Cuba, that Cuba made progress on education. What Barack Obama said is they made great progress on education and health care, that was Barack Obama."
First, some context: Sanders sparked criticism when, during an appearance on CBS' "60 Minutes" over the weekend, he said, “We're very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but, you know, it's unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”
"And I said this to President Castro in Cuba. I said, look, you've made great progress in educating young people. Every child in Cuba gets a basic education — that's a huge improvement from where it was. Medical care— the life expectancy of Cubans is equivalent to the United States, despite it being a very poor country, because they have access to health care. That's a huge achievement. They should be congratulated. But you drive around Havana and you say this economy is not working. It looks like it did in the 1950s."
Steyer, talking to CBS News in the spin room, said he doesn't intend to quit the race any time soon — even though he's polling nationally around just 2 percent — adding that he can stay "as long as I want."
"I can stay along — around as long as I want. I want to be able to show that I can attract that diverse Democratic coalition that we need to pull together in November of 2020," said Steyer, a billionaire who is largely funding his own campaign.
Steyer is polling around 13 percent in South Carolina — third highest among the candidates, behind only Biden and Sanders. But his local appeal hasn't translated nationally; he has starkly lower polling numbers elsewhere and, after three primary contests, zero national delegates.
"The president fired the pandemic specialist in this country two years ago. So there's nobody here to figure out what the hell we should be doing, and he's defunded Centers for Disease Control, CDC, so we don't have the organization we need," Bloomberg said.
Klobuchar said: "He tried to cut back on the CDC. He tried to cut back on the international organization that would coordinate with the rest of the world. He hasn't yet really addressed the nation on this topic."
Is this true? Bloomberg is right on one point — the White House's top pandemic official left his role on the National Security Council abruptly in May 2018, and The Washington Post reported there were no plans to replace him.
Klobuchar is also right when she said the president has not given an address or a major speech about the deadly new virus spreading around the world, although he has tweeted about his administration's response.
Buttigieg hits Sanders again: 'Anyone who disagrees with you be damned'
Buttigieg, speaking to MSNBC in the spin room, once again emphasized the "two different" visions he and Sanders were offering.
He described Sanders' vision as amounting to "anyone who disagrees with you be damned."
And he described his own as a "coalition" that would bring forth "progressive change" and do so "without further dividing the country."
Buttigieg has taken repeated aim at Sanders in recent weeks over his "Medicare for All" plan, and he has aggressively pitched himself — and his so-called "Medicare for All who want it" plan — as best suited to unite the party and the country in November.
Talking to Chris Matthews, he continued his fierce criticism of "Medicare for All."
"I don't think it's consistent with a free society to say this industry" — the private health insurance industry — "cannot exist," he said.
Warren says she's the better progressive in the race because she can bring Dems and GOP together
In her post-debate interview with CBS News, Warren pitched herself as the best candidate in the race and the best progressive — an obvious dig at Sanders, who has won two of the last three contests and the popular vote in the last three.
She said that her plans — such as anti-corruption measures and Social Security payment increases — are popular with both parties and that she has a clear plan to pay for them, which is a 2-cent wealth tax on the wealthiest Americans.
"That's how we get elected down-ballot and how we govern," she said.
She noted that she created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and fought against banks, which she said is a sign that she not only can have a plan but also can get it implemented.
"I have unshakable values, and I have a track record of getting things done," she said.
Ahead of Super Tuesday, Warren was certain she would carry her home state, Massachusetts, noting that she built a grassroots campaign there to take down an incumbent Republican.
She added that she does not expect to change her campaign strategy despite disappointing finishes in the previous contests.
"This is who I am. I am not someone whose campaign has been shaped by a bunch of consultants," she said.
Sanders attacked more than any candidate in any debate yet, except Bloomberg
Sanders felt the heat of the hot seat tonight.
Sanders faced more than 30 attacks on the stage tonight, the second-highest number leveled against a Democratic candidate in any of the debates so far.