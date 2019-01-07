Who won at the Golden Globes? Full list of nominees and winners

shoutout to everyone who is watching commercials for the first time in several months— Netflix US (@netflix) January 7, 2019
Touché, Netflix
Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh gets emotional about diversity of nominees
Amid all the jokes of the Golden Globes opening monologue, co-host Sandra Oh took a serious turn.
The Asian Canadian actress started riffing with her fellow host, Andy Samberg, while discussing the number of diverse nominated movies, including "Black Panther" and "Crazy Rich Asians." In the bit, Oh accused her partner of reading her lines off the teleprompter.
"Oh my God, I just totally whitewashed your speech," Samberg quipped, "this is how it happens."
"That's not how it happens," Oh responded.
"What an amazing learning experience for me," Samberg continued.
But that's when Oh seemed to go off script to "speak in all honesty."
"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here and look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change," she said. "I’m not fooling myself. Next year could be different and probably will be," Oh added, her voice cracking. "But right now, this moment is real."
Patricia Arquette won Amy Adams' Golden Globe
Patricia Arquette obviously destroyed her performance in "Escape At Dannemora" (because when does she not), but it could also be argued by some (me) that she was mistakenly awarded Amy Adams' Golden Globe for "Sharp Objects."
Maybe the Hollywood Foreign Press didn't see "Sharp Objects." Maybe they failed to watch the series finale past the end credits the way my lazier friends did. Maybe they've never forgiven Amy Adams for briefly dating Jim Halpert on "The Office" and standing between him and Pam. There has to be an explanation.
Michael Douglas tips his hat to his legendary dad
Michael Douglas, who scooped up the first prize of the night for his turn as an aging acting coach on Netflix's buddy comedy "The Kominsky Method," dedicated his award to his father: Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas.
"Altacockers rule," the younger Douglas said in his acceptance speech, using the Yiddish term for old person.
The elder Douglas, who won a Globe in 1956 for playing Vincent van Gogh in "Lust for Life," is 102 years old(!)
'The Americans' *finally* wins
It's about time. "The Americans" — a phenomenal show that ended this year that you should now binge — wins a Globe for best TV series - drama.
Mission accomplished. Congratulations to the cast and crew of The Americans. #GoldenGlobes #TheAmericans pic.twitter.com/lFNmxc7b7l— The Americans (@TheAmericansFX) January 7, 2019
Who won at the Golden Globes? Full list of nominees and winners
For the first two awards, Michael Douglas won for best actor in a TV series - musical/comedy for “The Kominsky Method” and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" won for best animated film.
Andy Samberg just spoiled the end of A Star Is Born
Not to spoil "A Star Is Born," but if you haven't seen it yet, Andy Samberg just totally spoiled the ending of "A Star Is Born." Because while we may all know where Jackson discovered Ally, where she ends up discovering Jackson has been marketed a little less. Unrelated: where is Charlie the Dog?
Did Emma Stone just apologize for Aloha?
After Sandra Oh gave a shout-out to the few existing Hollywood films that boast Asian leads (specifically Aloha and Ghost in the Shell #LOL), Emma Stone potentially offered an apology for playing a part-Asian character. Specifically, she may have said "Sorry!" We think. I hope.
Golden Globes hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh play it safe...for laughs
The Golden Globes opened following the Golden Rule.
Co-hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg opted to not only play it safe with their opening monologue Sunday night, but also to poke fun about their decision to playing it safe.
"We are going to have some fun, give out some awards and one lucky audience members will host the Oscars," Samberg deadpanned, taking a shot at the controversy that forced Kevin Hart to step down as host of the rival Academy Awards after several old homophobic tweets surfaced.
"We are the only people in Hollywood who haven't gotten in trouble for saying something offensive," said Oh.
"You know what race really gets under my skin?," retorted Samberg. "The Hollywood Half-Marathon."
The inoffensive volleys continued to fly.
"If it isn't Spike Lee: Mr. "Do the Right Thing" I'll tell you who does the right thing, you as a director, lifetime fan, can't wait to see what you do next," said Samberg.
"Bradley Cooper, you are hot," cooed Oh.
Capes are a Golden Globe power move
While Billy Porter and Debra Messing showed up wearing two different kinds of capes, their choices to wear ones both bedazzled and sparkling have proven that we're finally ready to take red carpet level to the next level: the most powerful one. One defined by magic. Sorcery. Sequins. Step aside, Timothee Chalamet's harness.